Sound Transit weighs 25-year rail plan amid $34.5B gap, 600,000 daily riders projected

The countdown is on for Sound Transit to decide which light rail projects will move forward over the next 25 years — and which ones may not.Dozens of people urg

The countdown is on for Sound Transit to decide which light rail projects will move forward over the next 25 years — and which ones may not.

Dozens of people urged the Sound Transit Board to bring light rail access to their neighborhoods in Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties as the agency prepares to vote tonight on a 25-year plan to build some projects and explain how it expects to pay for them. Commuters said they want the light rail extensions they were promised when they voted for them a decade ago.

“We definitely need affordable, reliable, and accessible transit in the area, and we are done waiting,” one speaker said. A photo of the "Build the damn trains" press rally ahead of Sound Transit's vote on May 28, 2026. The comments came during public pleas from commuters, transit advocates, and labor leaders at Seattle’s Union Station.

Several promised light rail stations and extensions could be deferred indefinitely or built in phases for a smaller network, a possibility that has angered public transit advocates who have been waiting for service. A decade later, officials say Sound Transit is facing a $34.5 billion funding gap to deliver on the entire project, due in part to inflation, rising construction costs, and supply chain disruptions.

The board has emphasized that the vote does not end the work to connect all areas promised light rail access, including Ballard. Sound Transit estimates the expanded system would serve as many as 600,000 daily riders by 2050 and bring rail access to 360,000 more people. Seattle mayor's senior homelessness policy advisor resigns amid Wilson's shelter expansion Jon Grant, a senior adviser on homelessness to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, has resigned, the mayor’s office confirmed.

The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Seattle police released surveillance photos on Thursday of the suspect believed to have critically injured a man in an unprovoked attack downtown. A $420,000 HIT 5 prize is still unclaimed in Washington, and the winning ticket is set to expire in less than two weeks.





komonews / 🏆 272. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle rally backs Ballard light rail station ahead of Sound Transit board voteIn the next 48 hours, decisions are expected that could shape what Sound Transit builds over the next few decades.

Read more »

Sound Transit Board Votes on ST3 Plan Cuts Amid $34.5 Billion ShortfallThe Sound Transit Board of Directors votes on Resolution R2026-11, adjusting the ST3 light rail plan due to a $34.5 billion funding gap. West Seattle Link loses its Avalon station, Ballard Link gets only planning money, and Tacoma Dome Link is preserved but faces future cuts. The decision reflects a pattern of cost overruns and may lead to future ballot measures.

Read more »

Sound Transit Board to vote on light rail ST3 planThe Sound Transit Board of Directors is meeting Thursday afternoon to determine the future of the Sound Transit 3 regional light rail expansion.

Read more »

Galveston wants to better educate beachgoers after ABC13 uncovered a 600% parking ticket increaseAfter 13 Investigates uncovered how many more parking tickets Galveston was writing along the Seawall, city leaders said changes are coming.

Read more »