Sound Transit to Close Link Light Rail Service Between Capitol Hill and SODO for System Testing

This weekend, Sound Transit will shut down Link light rail service between Capitol Hill and SODO stations to conduct crucial systems integration testing. The closure aims to ensure the smooth operation of future 1 and 2 Line trains by testing control signals and train movements. Passengers are advised to utilize Link Shuttle buses or explore alternative transportation options during the closure.

Sound Transit announced a full closure of Link light rail service between Capitol Hill and SODO stations this weekend to accommodate critical systems integration testing. The suspension will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and continue through the end of service on Sunday. Normal operations are expected to resume at the start of service Monday morning. During the closure, crews will conduct systems integration tests on control signals that will command future 1 and 2 Line trains.

These tests will involve train movements between the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel and Judkins Park Station. Although power to the system will remain active and trains will be moving along the lines, the nature of the tests requires a full closure for passenger service. Sound Transit will provide Link Shuttle buses to transport passengers between stations. The buses will run approximately every 10-15 minutes and will stop at all stations between Capitol Hill and SODO. Passengers traveling southbound from Capitol Hill station will need to disembark and take the shuttle, reconnecting at SODO station if they continue south. Similarly, passengers heading north through SODO station will exit at SODO and reconnect at Capitol Hill for the remainder of their journey. Link trains will operate every 15 minutes from Lynnwood City Center to Capitol Hill and from Angle Lake to SODO. Sound Transit advised passengers to plan ahead, allow extra time for transfers between buses and trains, or seek alternative transit options





komonews / 🏆 272. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SOUND TRANSIT LINK LIGHT RAIL CAPITOL HILL SODO SYSTEM TESTING SHUTTLE BUSES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sound Transit Link Light Rail Suspended This Weekend for TestingSound Transit Link light rail service will be temporarily suspended between Capitol Hill and SODO stations for testing of the 2 Line extension. Shuttle buses will operate during the suspension.

Read more »

Sound Transit to Suspend Link Light Rail Service for 2 Line TestingSound Transit will temporarily halt Link light rail service between Capitol Hill and SODO stations this weekend, January 17-19, for essential testing ahead of the full opening of the 2 Line. Normal service is expected to resume on Monday, January 20. During the suspension, crews will conduct integrated safety communications tests simulating over 100 emergency scenarios. Shuttle buses will operate between Capitol Hill and SODO, and passengers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for transfers.

Read more »

Connecting Tacoma and Federal Way: Sound Transit Faces Community and Environmental ChallengesSound Transit is exploring various options to connect Tacoma and Federal Way via light rail, a project with the potential to serve 36,000 daily riders. However, the project faces significant obstacles, including potential displacement of residents and businesses, wetland impacts, and concerns regarding tribal lands.

Read more »

Video: Sound Transit will pay nearly $500K on Chief Diversity Officer?!This is 'woke' madness at its peak. Sound Transit will shell out nearly half a million dollars annually to hire a Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) who will offer a

Read more »

Weekend Closures in Seattle: Noise Wall Installation, I-5 Work, and Sound Transit Service DisruptionsGet ready for weekend road and transit disruptions across Seattle. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be installing a new noise wall at the Ship Canal Bridge, requiring lane closures on I-5. Additionally, Sound Transit will continue service disruptions on the 1-Line, impacting stations in the University District, University of Washington, and Capitol Hill. Plan your routes accordingly and be prepared for detours.

Read more »

All Sound Transit N and S lines cancelled for morning commuteBill Kaczaraba brings 40 years of journalism experience to MyNorthwest. Bill is the winner of four regional Emmy awards and a gold medal from the New York Television & Film Festival. He was the News Director of FOX 13 and NorthWest Cable News in Seattle, Vice-President of Content for FOX Sports Net, and Executive Producer at CNN.

Read more »