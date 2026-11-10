Sound Transit Replaces Two Line Trains With Buses for Mercer Island Tunnel Maintenance

Sound Transit implements bus shuttles on the Two Line between South Bellevue and Seattle on Nov 14 and 15 for critical power system maintenance.

Sound Transit has announced that replacement bus services will operate in place of Two Line light rail trains between South Bellevue and International District/Chinatown on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15. The agency confirmed that this temporary service disruption is a necessary measure to perform planned maintenance on the overhead power system located within the Mercer Island tunnel, which serves as a critical segment of the Crosslake Connection infrastructure.

Shuttle Logistics and Frequency

During the two-day maintenance project, Sound Transit will deploy replacement shuttle buses to ensure passenger mobility along the affected corridor. These buses will operate on a high-frequency schedule, departing every 10 minutes to minimize wait times for commuters and riders relying on the regional rail network. The shuttle service is designed to replicate the train route by making intermediate stops at Mercer Island and Judkins Park, thereby transporting passengers directly along the impacted path.

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Two Line Operations on Weekends

While the segment between South Bellevue and Seattle is suspended, trains will continue to run on other portions of the regional rail system throughout the weekend. Specifically, Two Line trains will operate between South Bellevue and Downtown Redmond, allowing riders in that area to maintain their regular commutes. Sound Transit emphasized that the suspension is strictly limited to the section requiring physical access to the tunnel for power system repairs.

Enhanced One Line Service

To accommodate displaced riders, the One Line trains will run between Lynnwood and Federal Way on an enhanced schedule throughout the weekend. This adjustment aims to absorb some of the ridership that would typically use the Two Line for travel through the central corridor. The enhanced schedule provides additional capacity for passengers traveling between the northern and southern endpoints of the system during the maintenance window.

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Tunnel Maintenance Requirements

The maintenance work focuses on the overhead power system within the Mercer Island tunnel, a vital component of the Crosslake Connection. This infrastructure ensures that light rail trains receive the necessary electrical power to operate safely and efficiently. The decision to perform this work during a weekend allows Sound Transit to minimize the duration of service disruptions while ensuring the long-term reliability of the tunnel's power grid.

Rider Preparation Steps

Riders should plan for alternative transportation methods or adjust their travel times to account for the bus shuttle service. Passengers needing to travel between South Bellevue and International District/Chinatown must use the designated bus stops at Mercer Island and Judkins Park during the maintenance period. Checking the Sound Transit website or app for real-time updates before departing is recommended to ensure a smooth travel experience on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15.