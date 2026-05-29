Sound Transit board passes revised ST3 plan to keep light rail expansion alive

A Link light rail train pulling up to a station. The Sound Transit Board of Directors has approved its revised plan for light rail expansion over the next 25 years in a 16-2 vote.

The plan revisions come as the agency faces a $34.5 billion deficit due to inflation and rising construction costs. Thursday’s board meeting went over 6 hours. The board gave people an hour during public comment, which over 100 people signed up for, to do in person or through Zoom. Board members say the revised plan does not cancel any work to connect all of the promised areas, like Ballard, but some areas could see delays.

Delays because of affordability which is a big concern for people in Ballard, Everett, Tacoma, and other cities on the east side of King County. The Sound Transit Board of Directors has approved its revised plan for light rail expansion over the next 25 years in a 16-2 vote. Harger: Sound Transit votes Thursday on which promises to break.

And if you think ST4 isn’t coming, I have a train to sell you At 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Union Station in Seattle, the Sound Transit Board of Directors will vote on which promises to keep and which to quietly set aside. A new Raising Cane's is about to open on 164th Street S.W. , and the county has implemented special traffic management plans to address potential congestion.

US 2 reopens after being closed in both directions east of Stevens Pass US 2 has reopened after being closed in both directions nearly 15 miles east of the summit of Stevens Pass. It's Day 2 of what law enforcement calls the"100 Deadliest Days of Summer" for fatal traffic accidents, lasting from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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