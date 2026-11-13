Sound Transit 2 Line Closure Nov 14 15 Shuttle Buses Replace Trains

Sound Transit 2 Line closes Nov 14 and 15 for critical infrastructure repairs. Shuttle buses connect International District to South Bellevue while trains serve Redmond corridor.

Sound Transit announced that the 2 Line light rail service connecting Seattle and the Eastside will be completely suspended for scheduled maintenance this weekend. The disruption is scheduled to begin at the start of service on Saturday, Nov. 14, and will continue through the end of service on Sunday, Nov. 15. This two-day closure affects the entire corridor between Seattle and the Eastside, requiring significant adjustments for daily commuters and regional travelers.

Riders who typically rely on the 2 Line for their commute must utilize alternative transportation methods during the shutdown. Sound Transit will deploy shuttle buses to bridge the gap between International District/Chinatown Station and South Bellevue Station. These buses will provide continuous coverage for the affected segment, ensuring that passengers can still reach key destinations despite the absence of rail service.

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Infrastructure Repairs on Mercer Island

Work crews will focus on reinforcing the overhead steel rail components mounted beneath the Mercer Island lids. These specific components are critical for delivering power to the trains that operate along this section of the route. The repair work addresses underlying mechanical issues that have plagued the line since it opened in March. Without these reinforcements, the system cannot operate at its designed speed or reliability.

The necessity for this maintenance stems from technical challenges encountered during the initial testing phase last winter. Vibrations in the original components caused electrical arcing, which forced Sound Transit to limit train speeds to 40 mph. This speed restriction has remained in place for the majority of the line's operational history. The upcoming weekend work aims to resolve these issues permanently, allowing for higher speeds and smoother operation in the future.

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Shuttle Bus Service Details

During the two-day shutdown, the shuttle bus service will operate with high frequency to manage passenger volume. Buses will run approximately every 10 to 15 minutes between International District/Chinatown and South Bellevue. This schedule is designed to minimize wait times and accommodate the surge of riders who would normally take the train. Passengers are advised to arrive at bus stops with sufficient time to account for potential traffic delays.

In addition to the shuttle buses, partial train service will remain active for specific segments of the route. 2 Line trains will continue operating between Downtown Redmond and South Bellevue stations. These trains will run every 10 minutes, providing direct rail access for residents and workers in the Redmond area. This partial service ensures that the eastern portion of the line remains connected to the broader transit network.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

Travelers planning to use the 2 Line must adjust their itineraries for the weekend. Those traveling between International District/Chinatown Station and Lynnwood City Center Station should utilize the 1 Line. The 1 Line will operate with increased frequency, running every eight minutes between Lynnwood City Center and Federal Way Downtown stations. This alternative route provides a viable option for long-distance commuters who need to traverse the entire metro area.

The 1 Line serves as a crucial backup for the regional transit system. By directing passenger traffic to this parallel line, Sound Transit can maintain service levels for those traveling beyond the 2 Line corridor. Commuters should check real-time transit apps for any additional schedule adjustments that may occur due to the increased ridership on the 1 Line. Planning ahead is essential to avoid unexpected delays during the weekend closure.

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Future Maintenance Schedule

This latest shutdown is the second significant closure for the 2 Line in less than a year. A similar section of track was also closed in October for related maintenance. The cumulative effect of these closures highlights the growing pains of a relatively new transit infrastructure project. The line opened only eight months ago, and it has already required multiple interventions to address technical deficiencies.

Sound Transit has indicated that additional work is expected next year. The agency is committed to resolving all remaining mechanical issues to ensure the long-term viability of the 2 Line. Passengers should stay informed about future maintenance schedules to plan their travels accordingly. The goal is to return to full, high-speed operation as soon as all repairs are completed.

The decision to close the line for critical repairs demonstrates Sound Transit's commitment to safety and reliability. While the inconvenience is real, the upgrades are necessary to prevent future electrical issues and speed restrictions. The agency appreciates the patience of riders as it works to improve the system. Commuters who adapt their plans for this weekend will help ensure a smooth restoration of service.

As the 2 Line continues to mature, these maintenance windows will become less frequent. The reinforcement of the Mercer Island components is a significant step toward full operational capacity. Riders can look forward to faster and more reliable service once the work is complete. The temporary disruption is a necessary investment in the future of regional transit in the Seattle metropolitan area.