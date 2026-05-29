Sound Stage: Young Emerging Artists playing for Rochester Free Radio

High school -aged musicians from the area will gather Sunday afternoon at Buntsy's in Webster for the return of the 'Emerging Artist Showcase.'It will feature

It will feature rising talents Emily Zigrossi, Haley Kait, "Anna & Jemma Duo," ROC Star Academy's "The Unknown" and "Foolproof", School of Rock's House Band and special guest star 8-year-old Sammy Styx.

WRFZ is a community radio station serving the metro Rochester, NY market, providing a wide variety of educational and entertainment programming not heard on other radio stations. It includes talk and music shows on a local level, mixed with syndicated programming. We feature talk and music shows on a local level whenever possible, but also air excellent syndicated programming. We operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Its volunteer show hosts develop and produce their own radio shows. The music programming features every genre of music, including rock, oldies, country, alternative, Irish, hip hop and heavy metal. Its talk shows on various topics including urban culture, business-to-business, and disability advocacy. Farmington, N.Y.

— An eastbound portion of the New York State Thruway in Ontario County shut down following a crash Friday morning. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. Flight school plane makes emergency landing at private airport in Monroe County A plane carrying a flight student was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday evening at a private airport, according to the Brockport fire chief





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