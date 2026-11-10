Sound & Screen Film Videos

Watch the panel videos from Deadline's 2026 Sound & Screen Film event that included the movies Project Hail Mary, Musk and Being Heumann.

“The idea that someone like Chris Hesse has preserved this history and a vision of people that look like me, that I had never seen from that era, made me feel incredibly moved.

”“I read the poem and I could see myself in the poem — I could see something more to aspire to as well. So I wrote a song from that experience for those people in underrepresented communities that aspire for greatness. ”“It’s the type of comedy where it’s the situation that’s funny. In that sort of situation, it helps when the music plays it straight.

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You just let the audience realize, this is pretty funny. ”“Then Don came and said, ‘Hey, you know, the footage I’ve been shooting, I think there’s a documentary here. I’m seeing it kind of clear. ’ And I was just like, ‘I don’t wanna hear about it.

Don’t tell me about it. I don’t wanna f*cking know about it’. ”“I wrote the song for , for his voice, with those high notes. All that stuff he’s singing, I heard in my head… when I first heard him… when it was first sent to me, I was sobbing, hearing him — that’s a dream.

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”“Somewhere in our conversation there, that phrase came up: let me sell you a dream. And I thought, ‘There’s our chorus. That’s our chorus line right there’. ”“You can write for cellos and strings, I know what they do.

But when you’re writing things that have not been put together before, it’s hard, but it’s very rewarding when it works. ”“My knee-jerk reaction was — and then we really did do this — is that we should create an alternate Earth with different continents. Let’s create a musical language for each of those continents representing each of the ecosystems where they’re all from.

”“I felt very early on that the main character in the music is the mountain, because if we nail that beauty and danger and magnetism, then we understand why these people are drawn to climbing it. ”“A big part of the Islamic faith is that there’s this unknowable, ineffable feeling.

That was something that was very important to Bassam, he told us from the beginning, this kind of almost mystery with something that needed to be communicated in a way that was both dealing with mystery and the majesty of the unknowable. ”