SeaWorld San Antonio just dropped its 2027 concert lineup — and it’s a mix of hip-hop, rock, Latin and pure nostalgia.

SeaWorld San Antonio just dropped its 2027 concert lineup — and it’s a mix of hip-hop, rock, Latin and pure nostalgia. The park is bringing seven live concerts next year as part of its Seven Seas Food Festival.

This seasonal culinary celebration features an expansive menu of global foods and beverage marketplaces, according to a news release. The concert series runs from mid-April through May.

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Check out the full lineup: April 11 : Soulja Boy April 17: Elvis Crespo April 25: Skillet May 2: JoJo Siwa May 8: Puddle of Mudd and Alien Ant Farm May 15: Pop 2000 Tour May 23: Sugar Ray Each concert runs at least 60 minutes, and all shows are included with park admission, the release states. General concert seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and will fill to capacity, according to SeaWorld San Antonio.

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Guests who want guaranteed seats can upgrade to reserved concert access . Availability is limited and varies by performance. For tickets and more information, click here .