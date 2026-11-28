Digital Extremes revealed the last update coming to Soulframe Open Preludes for 2026, as things get festive in A Thawtide Most Fowl

Digital Extremes revealed the last update coming to Soulframe Open Preludes for 2026, as things get festive in A Thawtide Most Fowl Digital Extremes revealed Soulframe Open Preludes: A Thawtide Most Fowl as the final Soulframe update of 2026.

Soulframe's December Thawtide event adds Hunters, trapped Cardinals, Votive activities, and Faider Fowl. Players can unlock Soulframe cosmetics, winter color palettes, and seasonal weapons, armor, and a new Talisman. Digital Extremes held their latest Devstream this week, revealing the final update coming to Soulframe for 2026. Technically, the update is for, which basically serves as an open Alpha build of the game to give players a story leading up to the eventual main game release.

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, as you'll see a number of additions to the title that will bring out whatever version of the holiday spirit exists in this particular fantasy realm. We have more details below, and you can watch the complete Devstream above with more details on the content.returns in December, and this year, a new foe emerges! Fend off the Thawtide Hunters, free trapped Cardinals, and earn festive rewards through seasonal Votive activities.