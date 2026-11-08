Soulframe Open Preludes Officially Launches For Free To Everyone

Soulframe Open Preludes has officially launched, giving all players a free Alpha experience of the game while work on the main title continues.

Soulframe Open Preludes has officially launched, giving all players a free Alpha experience of the game while work on the main title continues. Soulframe Open Preludes is now live on Steam, giving everyone free access to an early Alpha experience.

Digital Extremes offers a first look at Soulframe gameplay while development continues on the full fantasy action RPG. Soulframe Open Preludes , an introduction to the game that is completely free for all players to enjoy. Serving as what's essentially an Alpha build of the game to come, the content will let you experience the game in an early setting with some ties to the main theme to come, but not really hitting spoiler territory.

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Giving you the chance to play the game and see how everything feels while they continue to work on the primary fantasy action RPG title. Enjoy the introductory video above, and you can downloadRise as an Envoy in a living world besieged by conquerors. Live alongside your Ancestors and manifest primal aspects of the natural world in your defense.

Combine the strength of your Pacts, Weapons, and Virtues solo or with friends to take back Midrath and free the Omen Beasts from the Ode. The Spellsong, that enchanted melody that sounded over Alca on Ode'n Descent, caused all to forget. Forget their rites, their divine Omen Beasts, themselves. Now, the people of Alca can only believe their rulers have always been so: their right to rule as sure as the rising of twin suns Mora and Saphene.

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The Omen Beasts they worshipped lay defiled, corrupted by Ode'n Ichor. Their pact may have granted strength enough to rebel against Alca's invaders, yet none remain to free them of their bindings. None but you, Envoy. Your blood is that of ancient Fey, not so easily swayed by the Ode'n Magicks draped over the land.

It falls to you to dam the steady flow of ichorous corruption and heal the worldflesh of Alca. For none are beyond saving, and it is never too late to be redeemed. The bonds you forge with Omen Beasts manifest as Pacts, granting Arcanic abilities in your shared rebellion against the Ode. Whether you favor Courage, Grace, or Spirit, embody your chosen Virtues to match your approach.

Courage, a heroic charge into the fray. Grace, the sly stealth of roguish tricksters or the patient aim of marksmen hunters. Spirit, attuned to the flows of magick deep in Alca's roots. Wield blade, bow, and magick to great effect as you craft and master your chosen Weapons.

Swap freely between Weapons, Pacts, and Loadouts you've earned so far to meet any challenge. You awaken on the shore, stripped of all but your breath. Venture forth, explore the isle of Midrath, and begin your journey. Much awaits you in these oppressed lands.

Take on Fables to aid the benighted Omen Beasts, seek out World Trees to uncover the land's splendor, liberate captured fortresses in Sieges, discover hidden Enclaves that yet resist, and complete Votives to strike back against the Ode. Venture deep below the surface in the Dermak Undercity, Glades of Anduin, or Neath'uns, whose formation of corridors and halls is ever-shifting. Though you are but one Envoy, you are not alone.

Join forces and form parties of up to four to rally against formidable challenges or simply explore together. Your frame is none but your own, and you are encouraged to play in the way that fits you best. Combine Pacts, Virtues, Weapons, Runes, and Armor to build your ideal Envoy, and freely swap between loadouts outside of combat using the Nightfold.

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With Ancestor's aid, Bestitch your gear with Moonsteel Thread to change the appearance of your Armor and express your personal style. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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