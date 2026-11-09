Soulframe Free Open-World RPG Release Details

Digital Extremes releases Soulframe, a free open-world RPG inspired by The Legend of Zelda and Elden Ring. Explore Alca, fight the Ode, and experience live-service gameplay on PC today.

Digital Extremes has officially launched Soulframe, a free-to-play open-world action role-playing game that blends high-fantasy elements with immersive exploration. The title draws significant stylistic and mechanical inspiration from iconic franchises such as The Legend of Zelda and Elden Ring, aiming to carve out its own distinct space in the modern gaming landscape. Players can now access the game through the official Soulframe website, marking a significant milestone for the studio known for its long-running hit Warframe.

Soulframe Core Gameplay Mechanics

The latest release from Digital Extremes features a vast open world called Alca, where players engage in action-based combat against mysterious enemies. Players select from distinct character archetypes, including heavy armor warriors wielding massive weapons, agile archers, or versatile spellcasters. Each class offers unique playstyles that emphasize different aspects of survival and combat within the high-fantasy setting.

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The central conflict involves the Ode, a powerful and enigmatic group responsible for wiping the memories of the land's inhabitants. These antagonists have also committed severe attacks against nature, disrupting the ecological balance of Alca. Players must liberate creatures trapped by the Ode and push back against their influence to restore harmony to the world.

Inspirations And Artistic Style

While the studio behind the game is famous for the sci-fi shooter Warframe, Soulframe represents a drastic departure from that legacy. The narrative and visual themes echo Princess Mononoke and The Legend of Zelda, focusing heavily on reclaiming nature from corrupting forces. This thematic approach is complemented by a gritty aesthetic reminiscent of Elden Ring, particularly in the design of enemies and the magical systems unlocked during the quest.

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The game distinguishes itself through its commitment to environmental storytelling and organic world design. The magic systems and enemy designs are crafted to feel integrated with the natural world, reinforcing the narrative theme of protection and restoration. This artistic direction sets it apart from typical fantasy RPGs, offering a more cohesive and atmospheric experience.

Accessing The Open Preludes Phase

The game is currently available to download via the official Soulframe website, with plans to expand to consoles and platforms like Steam in the near future. The current access point is designated as the Open Preludes phase, which serves as a pre-alpha version of the full title. This phase is open to all users without the need for a key or membership, allowing immediate entry into the adventure.

PC players can start their journey in Alca right now to test the mechanics and get a sense of the class systems. The development team has confirmed that this initial release is just the beginning, with the game expected to evolve significantly through ongoing updates and content expansions. This approach allows players to experience the core loop before the final polish is applied.

Live-Service Support And Future Updates

Digital Extremes has committed to supporting Soulframe as a live-service game, ensuring that content will be added regularly to expand the playable area. The studio plans to continue pushing the story forward and introducing new mechanics as the game progresses beyond its current pre-alpha state. This long-term support model aims to maintain engagement and provide a deepening experience for dedicated players.

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The initial prologue content received positive feedback during early testing, and the official launch aims to deliver a polished foundation for this new IP. As the game transitions from the Open Preludes phase to its full release, players can expect a richer narrative and more comprehensive world exploration. The development team is focused on refining the experience based on early player feedback to ensure a strong launch trajectory.