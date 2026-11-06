Soulframe Brings Princess Mononoke Vibes to Free-to-Play Fantasy RPG

Digital Extremes' upcoming free-to-play action RPG Soulframe pairs a lush fantasy world with corruption themes, and its Open Preludes alpha is now playable on PC.

Soulframe, an upcoming free-to-play action RPG from Digital Extremes, the developer behind Warframe, is drawing attention for a quality rarely found in games with Studio Ghibli-inspired looks: a tone that echoes the tragedy and violence of Hayao Miyazaki's Princess Mononoke. Most Ghibli-style games lean on the cozy side of the formula, blending the structure of The Legend of Zelda or Harvest Moon with the gentle feel of My Neighbor Totoro.

PC players can already try the game through the Open Preludes alpha, which requires no private invite or special list to access. Digital Extremes has not announced an official release date for the full game, so the alpha is currently the only way to experience Soulframe firsthand.

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How Soulframe Builds Its Corrupted Fantasy World

Soulframe centers its world on a corruption that threatens its setting across the board. The game's Steam page describes a world-devouring corruption that threatens affairs, and it frames that threat as a central part of the experience rather than a background detail.

The Steam page also includes the line 'The Omen Beasts they worshipped lay defiled, corrupted by Ode'n Ichor.' That wording recalls the corruption at the heart of Princess Mononoke, as well as Malice in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which shapes that game's world in a similar way.

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Like the forests in Princess Mononoke, the flora and fauna of Soulframe are not guaranteed to survive. That fragility gives the game's natural environments an emotional weight that goes beyond decoration, because the living world can be lost to the corruption spreading through it.

Art Direction and Combat in Soulframe

Soulframe moves away from the sci-fi trappings of Warframe and embraces a lush fantasy setting with an art style that leans toward realism. The visuals do not adopt a Ghibli anime look, yet they avoid feeling generic, which gives the game a distinct identity of its own.

In combat, players can wield bows in a way that recalls Ashitaka, the protagonist of Princess Mononoke. Blades and magical attacks, however, appear to be equally important elements of the gameplay, so the bow is one option among several rather than the defining weapon.

Soulframe's presentation of nature may be its strongest draw. Like Princess Mononoke and The Legend of Zelda, the game shows an appreciation for the beauty of nature's smallest details, a focus that many other action-adventure games and RPGs seem less interested in pursuing.

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Free-to-Play Model and Open Preludes Alpha

Soulframe will be free to play, and that model is one of its most significant selling points. Free-to-play games can often feel more like a burden than a benefit for players, but Warframe has already shown that Digital Extremes can deliver monetization that feels fair.

Warframe also receives extensive support over the years, which is a strong signal for players weighing Soulframe's long-term prospects. Digital Extremes' track record does not guarantee that Soulframe will meet the same standard, but it is a meaningful sign of what the developer may aim to deliver.

For now, the Open Preludes alpha on PC offers the clearest look at the game. With no official release date yet confirmed, players will need to rely on the alpha to judge whether Soulframe can live up to the Princess Mononoke and Zelda comparisons it invites.