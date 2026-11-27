Former Soul Train dancers including Ski Carr, Cheryl Song, Reggie Thornton, and Mike Abbott share memories of taping weekends, spontaneous performances, the iconic Soul Train line, and their own out-of-pocket fashion. Cheryl Song credits the show with giving her the confidence and connections that led to working with Michael Jackson, teaching him the moonwalk, and dancing on the Academy Awards.

A stint on Soul Train gave Black artists national exposure and a big boost to their budding careers. They shared the spotlight with dancers like Ski Carr, Cheryl Song, Reggie Thornton, and Mike Abbott.

"It was a chance to do what we wanted to do, and that's just dance," Carr said. "They taped Saturday and Sunday, one weekend per month," Song said. "On a Saturday, it would start maybe about 10 o'clock, and you would leave sometime five or seven that night," Abbott said. "To keep everybody there all day and all night, they wouldn't do the Soul Train line until the last thing on Sunday," Song said.

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"So we had to make sure that we had a lot of energy to do that Soul Train line. Because we knew that was one of the highlights of the show," Thornton said. According to Song, one of the hard part was not knowing what music they were going to play. She said everything they did since they were usually by themselves was spur of the moment.