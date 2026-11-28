The 2026 Soul Train Awards returned after a two-year hiatus on November 27, honoring R&B stars and preserving the legacy of Don Cornelius with live performances and special awards.

The 2026 Soul Train Awards officially returned to television screens on Friday, November 27, marking a significant moment for the R&B and soul music industry after a two-year absence. The special broadcast aired simultaneously on BET and CBS, bringing back the prestigious ceremony that has long served as a cornerstone for celebrating Black music culture. This year's event featured fan-voted categories including Spotify's R&B X International Artist, with South African singer Tyla taking home the honor. British-Sudanese artist PARTYNEXTDOOR was also recognized during the proceedings, highlighting the global reach of the genre.

2026 Soul Train Awards Broadcast Details and Host

The ceremony was pre-taped on November 5 at Chicago's Harris Theater and hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. Unlike previous years, this revamped iteration focused exclusively on two fan-voted categories to streamline the broadcast and maximize audience engagement. Presenters LisaRaye McCoy and other notable figures joined Anderson on stage to celebrate the winners. Despite the limited award categories, the two-hour show was packed with performances, tributes, and special segments designed to honor the enduring influence of soul music.

Also read Where to Stream the 2026 'Soul Train Awards' Online Free Without Cable

Performances and the Return of Soul Cypher

The broadcast featured a diverse lineup of musical acts, including Lucky Daye, Muni Long, JayDon, and Jai'Len Josey. Josey and JayDon were showcased as next-generation talents through the BET Amplified segments. Gospel icon Kirk Franklin opened the show with an energetic performance of "This Time," featuring rapper GloRilla from his latest album. Host Anthony Anderson surprised the audience by stepping on stage to perform a customized rap, joking about his tight white t-shirt and denim vest while paying tribute to the show's founder.

A major highlight of the night was the return of the Soul Cypher, a tradition originally called out by Grammy-winning artist Erykah Badu in 2015. Badu herself introduced the "Badu's Soul Cypher," presented by Spotify, which featured a cast including Rapsody, Dave Hollister, CeeLo Green, and Avery Wilson. The segment celebrated both the foundational roots and the ongoing evolution of R&B, bringing together artists from different eras to perform together in a historic moment for the genre.

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Tributes to Don Cornelius and Music Legacy

The ceremony paid heartfelt tribute to the late Don Cornelius, the creator and original host of the Soul Train dance show. Vintage video clips, photographs, and comments from performers and presenters honored Cornelius, who passed away after establishing a 56-year legacy that began with the show's relocation to Los Angeles in the 1970s. The original program ended in 2006 but became must-see television every Saturday, showcasing prominent Black and white acts across R&B, soul, pop, funk, and hip-hop. It also introduced cultural staples like the Soul Train dance line and scramble board while providing weekly fashion commentary.

The show further celebrated the establishment of the Chaka Khan Humanitarian Award, announced by presenter Common during the presentation of the Classic Soul Award to Chaka Khan. Set to debut annually in 2027, this new award recognizes the humanitarian, community service, and social justice contributions of musicians and cultural figures. The initiative stems from Khan's longstanding work through the Chaka Khan Foundation, which she founded in 1999. Khan, who closed the show with performances of "I'm Every Woman" and "Through the Fire," emphasized that soul music represents history, joy, pain, and love, urging young artists to stand strong and follow their hearts.

Honoree Speeches and Future Directions

Three phases of R&B and soul's continuing legacy were recognized: Classic Soul, New Soul, and Soul Personified. Honorees Chaka Khan, Elmiene, and Durand Bernarr delivered impactful acceptance speeches after their performances. Elmiene dedicated her award to his hero D'Angelo, citing the late artist as the reason he pursued a musical career. Newly minted 2027 Grammy nominee Durand Bernarr, a 2026 first-time winner, performed "My Life" from his latest album before accepting his award from Muni Long. Bernarr acknowledged the voices that reached him before his own reached the audience, reinforcing the theme of generational connection.

The 2026 Soul Train Awards successfully bridged gaps between generations, honoring the past while showcasing the future of the genre. With new awards like the Chaka Khan Humanitarian Award set to launch in 2027, the ceremony continues to evolve while maintaining its commitment to celebrating the rich history of soul music. The return of the Soul Cypher and the spotlight on next-gen talents like JayDon and Jai'Len Josey ensure that the legacy of Don Cornelius and the broader soul community remains vibrant and relevant for years to come.