Anthony Anderson hosts the Soul Train Awards 2026 in a historic simulcast on CBS and BET. The ceremony honors Chaka Khan, Durand Bernarr, and Elmiene with performances and tributes.

Anthony Anderson will host the 2026 Soul Train Awards starting tonight at 8:00 PM ET/PT. This marks a historic milestone as the ceremony airs for the first time in a simulcast on CBS. The broadcast also extends to BET, BET Her, VH1, MTV2, and LOGO networks.

Historic Broadcast Reach and Host

The Soul Train Awards 2026 represents a significant expansion in viewership reach. By utilizing CBS alongside its traditional home at BET, the event aims to celebrate the enduring legacy of the franchise. Anderson brings a history of hosting major award shows, including the BET Awards in 2015 and 2016. He also served as host of the NAACP Image Awards for eight consecutive years and led the 75th Annual Emmy Awards. His recent accolades include seven consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

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Honorees and Key Performances

The evening celebrates legendary and rising artists through specific honors. Chaka Khan receives the Classic Soul Honor for her decades of excellence. Durand Bernarr is awarded the Soul Personified Honor for his fearless creativity. Elmiene is set to receive the New Soul Honor for his breakout run in music. El DeBarge will salute the late Freddie Jackson during the tribute segments. These recognitions highlight both historical impact and future potential in the genre.

The Badu Cypher and Musical Segments

Music performances are anchored by the Badu Cypher led by Erykah Badu. This segment is produced and directed by Badu and presented by Spotify. It unites artists across generations to highlight soul, R&B, and hip-hop traditions. The lineup features five artists whose careers span decades of innovation. Anderson guides the audience through these performances with his signature charisma. The preshow includes red-carpet glamour and exclusive celebrity interviews before the main event.

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Impact on the Music Industry

The 2026 ceremony underscores the cultural weight of the Soul Train brand. It honors artists who shape the sound and spirit of contemporary R&B. Elmiene, a British Sudanese artist, has released five critically acclaimed projects. He recently dropped a 12-track album on Def Jam Recordings. Chaka Khan remains one of the most influential artists in music history. Durand Bernarr has built a following through viral concerts and sold-out shows.

Fan Voting and Future Steps

Viewers can participate in the selection of award winners through fan voting. The categories include R&B/Soul Song of the Year and RNB X International Artist. This engagement allows the audience to influence the night's outcomes directly. The event confirms the ongoing relevance of soul music in modern culture. Fans should tune in tonight to witness the celebrations and performances live.