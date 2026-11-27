The Soul Train Awards air on November 27 at 8 p.m. ET featuring Chaka Khan and Durand Bernarr. Viewers can stream live on CBS and BET via Philo, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

The Soul Train Awards are scheduled to broadcast on Friday, November 27, with the ceremony starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and Pacific Time. The event will be filmed at the Harris Theater in Chicago, Illinois, bringing together a diverse lineup of top recording artists for a night of celebration and performance. Fans can expect to see acts such as Durand Bernarr, Elmiene, Kirk Franklin, El DeBarge, Lucky Daye, Muni Long, and the legendary Chaka Khan take the stage.

2025 Ceremony Broadcast Details

The upcoming edition of the Soul Train Awards marks a significant shift in its television distribution strategy. While future broadcasts in 2026 are confirmed to air on CBS, BET, BET Her, VH1, MTV2, and Logo, the current focus remains on the immediate airing of the 2025 event. Viewers looking to watch the live ceremony this year will need to tune into CBS and BET, which are carrying the broadcast for this year's installment.

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Performance Lineup and Highlights

The talent roster for the Soul Train Awards continues to showcase a wide range of genres and generations within the music industry. The inclusion of established icons like Chaka Khan alongside contemporary stars such as Muni Long and Lucky Daye ensures a broad appeal. Durand Bernarr and Elmiene add further variety to the schedule, promising a dynamic show that honors the legacy of soul music while highlighting current trends. Kirk Franklin and El DeBarge round out the notable names, ensuring a rich musical experience for audiences.

Streaming Services for Cord Cutters

For viewers who have cut the cord and do not have traditional cable subscriptions, several streaming options provide access to the live broadcast. Philo offers a pathway to watch the event for $49.99 per month for the first two months, after which the price increases to $94.99 per month. This service includes access to live television, local channels, and cable networks, specifically featuring CBS and BET. Philo also provides other networks such as Bravo, TV One, WE tv, OWN, TLC, Lifetime, VH1, and MTV.

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Alternative Subscription Plans Available

Fubo is another viable option for streaming the Soul Train Awards, starting at $63.99 for the first month before rising to $88.99 per month thereafter. This plan includes more than 230 channels, encompassing both local and cable networks like CBS and BET. The service is compatible with a wide array of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers, allowing for flexible viewing options. Fubo ensures that subscribers can catch the ceremony from anywhere with an internet connection.

Comprehensive Bundle Offers

For those seeking a more comprehensive package, other cable alternatives start at $99.99 per month. This tier provides access to more than 100 live channels and includes significant value-adds such as Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select at no additional cost. This bundle approach is ideal for households that want multiple streaming services consolidated into one bill. It ensures that fans can watch the Soul Train Awards on CBS or BET while also having access to a vast library of entertainment content across various platforms.