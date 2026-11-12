Soul Reaver 2 PS5 Release Date Confirmed for December

Soul Reaver 2 will launch on PS5 and PS4 on December 15 via PS Plus Classics Catalog and PS Store. Details on pricing and availability for this classic PS2 title.

Sony has officially confirmed that Soul Reaver 2 will be released on PS5 and PS4 platforms in December. This re-release marks the final installment of a classic trio announced by PlayStation earlier in the year. The title is scheduled to hit the PS Store specifically on December 15.

Soul Reaver 2 Launch Date Confirmed

PlayStation announced in September that it would bring three classic titles from earlier consoles to modern platforms before the end of 2026. Soul Reaver 2 was expected to be the third game in this initial mix, but its launch was delayed from November to next month. With December being the final month left in the year, this date guarantees its arrival on current-gen PlayStation consoles.

Also read Soul Reaver 2 and Freedom Wars Join PlayStation Plus November 17 Premium Catalog

Square Enix Title Joins Modern Consoles

Soul Reaver 2 is widely recognized as a significant entry in the action-adventure genre. The game originally launched on the PlayStation 2 and has maintained a cult following since its initial release. This new version allows modern players to experience the critically acclaimed sequel without needing legacy hardware. The decision to include this title reinforces Sony's commitment to preserving gaming history.

PS Plus Premium Catalog Availability

New additions to the PS Plus Classics Catalog typically become available on the third Tuesday of every month. This scheduling convention confirms that December 15 is the precise date for the Soul Reaver 2 launch. Subscribers to PS Plus Premium will be able to download the game immediately upon release.

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PS Store Pricing and Purchase Options

In addition to the subscription catalog, Soul Reaver 2 will be available to purchase individually on the PlayStation Store. Most PS2 ports released through this channel tend to retail for $9.99. It is highly probable that this pricing structure will apply to the Soul Reaver 2 re-release as well. No official price has been announced, but market trends suggest this rate.

Future Classic Game Speculations

This announcement raises questions about what other throwback PS2 games might appear in the future. Fans are eager to see what other legacy titles will be included in the ongoing restoration project. The upcoming release sets a high standard for the quality of the remaining titles. PlayStation users should stay alert for any further updates regarding pricing or schedule changes for the December launch.