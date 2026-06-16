Sorsby's Lawyers Withdraw Lawsuit Against NCAA, Allowing Him to Enter NFL Supplemental Draft

Sorsby's lawyers have decided to withdraw their lawsuit against the NCAA, which would allow him to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft. This decision comes after a Texas judge granted him an injunction against the NCAA, allowing him to play for Texas Tech in the 2026 season amid his gambling scandal.

Sorsby 's lawyers have decided to withdraw their lawsuit against the NCAA , which would allow him to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft. This decision comes after a Texas judge granted him an injunction against the NCAA , allowing him to play for Texas Tech in the 2026 season amid his gambling scandal .

However, the NCAA, the Big 12 and other college administrators have pushed for Sorsby to receive a greater punishment than a two-game suspension in recent days. The news of the scandal broke in April, when Sorsby checked himself into rehab for a sports gambling addiction. He admitted to placing over $90,000 over four years in May, while court documents showed that Sorsby placed at least 40 wagers against Indiana or his teammates during his time with the program (2022-23).

Sorsby transferred from Indiana to Cincinnati before the 2024 season. He transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech this past offseason, joining the Red Raiders as one of the top players in the portal. If approved, Sorsby could become the first player selected in the NFL Supplemental Draft since 2019. He also might be one of the more highly-touted players to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft in quite some time.

Some 2027 NFL mock drafts had Sorsby as a first-round pick. With that in mind, Sorsby could become the first player taken in the first round of the NFL Supplemental Draft since 1992. The analyst stated that there was not a player in the 2026 draft class with a higher ceiling and lower floor than Sorsby, making it a more complicated hypothetical to project where he would have been selected.

Sorsby's decision to seek entry in the NFL Supplemental Draft is a significant move, given his potential to become the first player selected in the draft since 2019. The NFL Supplemental Draft is a unique opportunity for players who were not drafted in the regular draft to enter the league. Sorsby's case is particularly notable, given the controversy surrounding his gambling scandal and the potential consequences it may have on his career.

The NCAA and Big 12 have been pushing for a greater punishment for Sorsby, but it remains to be seen how this will play out. Sorsby's decision to withdraw his lawsuit against the NCAA is a significant development in this saga, and it will be interesting to see how it affects his chances of entering the NFL Supplemental Draft.

The NFL Supplemental Draft is a chance for players like Sorsby to enter the league, but it also comes with its own set of challenges and uncertainties. Sorsby's case is a prime example of this, given the controversy surrounding his gambling scandal and the potential consequences it may have on his career.

The analyst's statement that there was not a player in the 2026 draft class with a higher ceiling and lower floor than Sorsby is a testament to his potential as a player. However, it remains to be seen how this will play out, and what the consequences will be for Sorsby and his career





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