Donald Trump’s schtick is getting as old as he is.

His tired schtick didn’t work in the midterm elections. Don’t take my word for it; check the results. And what Trump’s people may have once seen as safe talking points for a president prone to ramble have now become flashing signposts toward an 80-year-old’s cognitive decline.

It’s never a good thing when someone—especially the President of the United States—feels the need to tell folks: “I don’t ramble. I don’t ramble at all. ” The president clearly mistakes loquacity for intelligence. Any host with a boring dinner party guest will tell you otherwise.

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If you repeat the same things over and over again, that doesn’t make them relevant. Or true. You had to pity JD Vance and Marco Rubio for standing behind the president for 38 minutes as he launched into his opening monologue with the lack of self-awareness of a late-night host long working through the final days of his contract. Rubio played with his tie.

There was a snort. A smile played on his lips, but he fought successfully to remain straight-faced even when his boss went on another diversion about being “genetically blessed. ” US President Donald Trump, flanked by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President JD Vance, speaks during a press conference after returning from Asia, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 20, 2026.

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REUTERS/Kylie CooperThen Trump rolled in Stephen Miller to mess with both men’s heads by suggesting his new chief of staff—possibly the most disliked man in the country—should run for president.where comedians try to make one another crack. Trump would win at a canter. You just can’t make this stuff up. He is fast becoming a caricature.

All the talk of Washington turning from Gotham, D.C. , to Pleasantsville under his watch; how he really should have won the Nobel Peace Prize despite going to war with at least two countries; the benefits of stone versus marble; how being friends with despots is somehow a good idea.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President JD Vance listen as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. Does the public really care that he gave Chuck Schumer a $500 donation decades ago? Why should Jensen Huang be given a second chance to lead one of our most vital AI companies after dating a Chinese spy? Because he is Trump’s friend?

Is the type of road asphalt really that important? It’s like listening to your old grandpa on the sofa in his slippers spouting what he sees as home truths to anyone who will listen. When someone from the MAGA Trump News Today Network, or something very similar, asked an embarrassingly suck-up question, grandpa Trump almost purred.

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“I like this guy,” he said. When an actual journalist, NBC’s Monica Alba, asked a proper question, Trump struggled with his temper, calling her rude and saying she should sit at the back of the room. Like his departed press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, Trump never got the memo that you are supposed to be asked tough questions at press conferences. It is the way you answer that defines you.

“Watch my lips,” Trump told the assembled press corps. They didn’t have a choice. They were packed into the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room like sardines. A captive audience.

Manna from heaven for the TV producer that Trump is at heart. Bill Tompkins/Getty ImagesThe president should try gardening leave—if only he hadn’t paved over the White House gardens. Or at least he should try some new material. The tired clichés in his speeches are now as old as he is.

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