Maggie Olsen stars in Sorry For Your Loss, arriving on Prime Video Dec. 19. The grief drama won a Critics Choice nomination and offers fans a chance to revisit its powerful storytelling.

The streaming platform Prime Video will add both seasons of the drama series Sorry For Your Loss starting December 19. This addition gives audiences a fresh opportunity to catch one of the actor Maggie Olsen's earlier television performances before her recent high-profile roles. The show originally premiered on Facebook Watch and concluded its run in January 2020 after two seasons. Now viewers can access the complete story on Amazon's streaming service.

Plot Details And Character Dynamics

Olsen stars as Leigh Shaw, a young widow rebuilding her life after her husband Matt dies unexpectedly. His death changes her relationships and leads her to discover how much she never knew about him. Kelly Marie Tran plays Leigh's sister Jules, Jovan Adepo portrays Danny, Mamoudou Athie appears as Matt and Janet McTeer plays their mother, Amy. Zack Robidas also stars in the ensemble cast. The narrative explores the complex emotional landscape of loss and recovery.

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Critical Acclaim And Industry Nominations

Users rate the series 7.3 out of 10 on major rating platforms. The show impressed many with its unflinching take on grief, while Olsen's acting also drew plenty of attention. Her performance landed a 2019 Critics' Choice nomination for best actress in a drama series. The show also picked up a Shorty Award nomination in the Best Web Series category. Fans connected with the show's raw take on loss and Olsen's performance.

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Production Team And Creative Vision

Kit Steinkellner created the drama, with James Ponsoldt, Azazel Jacobs and Rose Troche among its directors. Big Beach produced the Facebook Watch series. Executive producers included Steinkellner, Olsen, Ponsoldt, Lizzy Weiss, Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf. The creative team worked to present a realistic portrayal of mourning that resonated with viewers worldwide.

Platform Shift And Future Availability

Fans connected with the show's raw take on loss, with many ranking the role among Olsen's finest work. She captured the isolation that comes with losing a life partner, prompting many fans to rank the role among her finest work. But the series ran out of road in January 2020. Facebook pulled the plug after two seasons as the platform moved away from scripted programming. The move to Prime Video allows new audiences to discover this critically acclaimed series.