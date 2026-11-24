Tulsa King stars The Sopranos alumni Max Casella and Annabella Sciorra, continuing HBO's legacy of crime drama excellence under Terence Winter's showrunning.

Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight Manfredi in Paramount+'s Tulsa King, a series that serves as a spiritual successor to HBO's The Sopranos. The connection stems from co-creator and showrunner Terence Winter, who wrote and produced for both shows. Winter brings key cast members from the earlier hit to this new Oklahoma-based crime drama. Max Casella and Annabella Sciorra appear as major recurring characters in the current season.

Max Casella Joins Tulsa King Cast

Max Casella appears as Armand "Manny" Truisi in Tulsa King Season 3. Truisi is an ex-soldier who fled the Invernizzi crime family in New York. He settled in Tulsa and worked at Margaret Devereaux's Fennario Ranch. His marriage crumbled and financial issues led to his betrayal and suicide at the end of Season 3. Casella previously played Benny Fazio in The Sopranos. Fazio was a loyal soldier in the Soprano/DiMeo family.

Also read Tulsa King Season 4 Audiences Give 72% Score

Casella first appeared in The Sopranos Season 3, Episode 3. His character was released from jail and worked for Christopher Moltisanti. Fans remember his humorous conflict with Artie Bucco in Season 6. This conflict angered Tony Soprano and caused trouble for Fazio. Casella appeared in more than twenty episodes of the hit HBO series.

Annabella Sciorra Returns to Crime Genre

Annabella Sciorra plays Joanne Manfredi in Tulsa King. She is Dwight's sister and manages his operations in Oklahoma. Joanne keeps Manfredi focused and level-headed during his time in Tulsa. Sciorra previously worked with Stallone in Cop Land. That film also featured other Sopranos actors like Edie Falco. Joanne proves to be a strong figure in her brother's criminal empire.

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Sciorra originally portrayed Gloria Trillo in The Sopranos. She debuted in Season 3, Episode 8. Gloria became Tony Soprano's girlfriend and gumad. Their relationship was intense and toxic. It revealed Tony's issues with his mother. Sciorra's performance in Tulsa King brings back that same intensity. Fans appreciate seeing her return to a leading role in a crime series.

Terence Winter Bridges Two HBO Era Series

Terence Winter created Tulsa King for Paramount+. He previously created Boardwalk Empire for HBO. Winter was a writer and producer on The Sopranos. He used that experience to cast Sopranos alumni in his new projects. Winter brings familiar faces to keep the tone consistent. This strategy links Tulsa King to its predecessor.

Winter's approach ensures high production values. The cast includes experienced performers from the earlier series. This creates a seamless transition for viewers. The connection to The Sopranos adds credibility to the new show. Winter's involvement guarantees a specific style of storytelling.

Critical Success of Tulsa King

Tulsa King has become a major success for Paramount+. The show attracts fans of The Sopranos. Sylvester Stallone leads the cast as Dwight Manfredi. The series explores the life of a mafia boss in Oklahoma. The setting contrasts with the usual New York backdrop. This shift brings new perspectives to the genre.

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The show's ratings have remained strong. Viewers appreciate the familiar characters and new stories. The integration of Sopranos alumni enhances the narrative. The performances by Casella and Sciorra stand out. Their roles add depth to the main storyline. The show continues to expand its audience.

Future of the Tulsa King Universe

Paramount+ continues to invest in Tulsa King. The show has been renewed for additional seasons. Writers are expanding the storyline beyond Season 3. More Sopranos alumni might appear in future episodes. The success of the series justifies further development. The network sees long-term potential in the franchise.

Taylor Sheridan oversees the broader universe. His involvement ensures consistent creative direction. The show maintains its focus on crime and loyalty. The Oklahoma setting provides a unique backdrop. The series builds on the legacy of HBO dramas. It establishes a new standard for streaming crime stories. The cast remains committed to their roles. The production team continues to refine the script. The show's future looks promising for fans of the genre.