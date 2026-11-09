Sophie Turner Slices £550,000 Off London Townhouse Price

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has slashed over half a million pounds from her West London townhouse asking price to secure a buyer after months of stagnation.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has drastically reduced the asking price of her West London townhouse by more than £550,000 in a significant effort to attract potential buyers within just under five months. The 30-year-old actress originally purchased the property for £2.6 million in July 2017 through her acting company, but the current market conditions are forcing a substantial financial adjustment.

Sophie Turner Reduces Asking Price

The actress initiated the sale of the four-bedroom home in May this year with an initial listing price of £2.3 million. When no offers materialized, the estate agents reduced the valuation to £1,999,950 in September. Shortly thereafter, the price was lowered once again to a minimum offer threshold of £1.75 million. This aggressive pricing strategy represents a total reduction of £550,000 from the initial May listing, highlighting the urgency to relocate the property.

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Substantial Financial Loss Expected

Even if the townhouse sells at the new reduced rate of £1.75 million, Turner will incur a direct capital loss of approximately £850,000 compared to her original purchase price. When factoring in the six-figure stamp duty paid during the initial acquisition, along with various estate agency fees and legal costs, the total real-world loss is projected to exceed £1 million. This outcome contrasts sharply with her initial negotiations when she bought the home at age 21, where she successfully secured a £295,000 discount after the property had previously struggled to sell.

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International Marketing Strategy

To break the sales deadlock, the appointed estate agents, Chestertons, have expanded their marketing reach beyond the United Kingdom. They have specifically engaged their dedicated China Desk to target Chinese-speaking house-hunters, hoping to find an international buyer willing to meet the revised price point. The listing describes the property as stylish and well-presented, featuring a beautiful contemporary finish across four floors. The home includes three bathrooms, a guest cloakroom, a large utility room, and a master bedroom that occupies the entire top floor with its own private balcony.

Personal Life and Career Context

The decision to sell the property coincides with significant personal changes for the actress, who moved back to London from the United States in 2023 following her split from Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas. Despite the financial hit on the property, Turner remains financially robust with an estimated fortune of £7.5 million. The majority of this wealth, totaling £4.5 million, was accumulated during her tenure on Game of Thrones, where she earned approximately £158,000 per episode portraying Sansa Stark. Her career prospects continue to expand with her upcoming lead role as Lara Croft in Amazon's high-budget Tomb Raider reboot, scheduled for release next year.