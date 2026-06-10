Sophie Turner's performance in the six-episode thriller 'Steal' is being praised as her best since her role in 'Game of Thrones'. The show follows masked gunmen who storm a London financial firm and pull off a £4 billion robbery, with Turner playing a seemingly ordinary office worker caught in the middle.

There's a reason Guy Ritchie keeps getting away with making the same movie: people love a slick London heist with fast-talking criminals and a plot that doesn't stop twisting until the credits roll.

Prime Video's Steal scratches that exact itch, a six-episode thriller about masked gunmen storming a London financial firm and pulling off a £4 billion robbery, with enough double-crosses to make your head spin. The kicker is Sophie Turner as the seemingly ordinary office worker caught in the middle of it all, except 'caught' might be generous once the show starts peeling back who she is and what she actually knew.

The show's sitting at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Turner getting some of the best reviews of her post-Game of Thrones career. And at just six episodes, it moves fast enough that you'll finish it before you've decided whether you trust a single character on screen. Sophie Turner's 'Steal' Performance is Her Best Since 'Game of Thrones' Turner has been on a fascinating post-Thrones journey.

The X-Men movies didn't do her any favors (they didn't do anyone any favors, let's be honest), but her turn in ITV's Joan and the 2025 thriller Trust started to signal something different, a performer actively seeking out roles that require more than glaring at the horizon in furs. Steal is the best showcase for that evolution so far





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