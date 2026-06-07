Sophie Turner Recalls 'Vile' Kissing Scene with Kit Harington After Growing Up Together on Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner reflects on learning about intimacy from Game of Thrones and describes a gross kissing scene with Kit Harington on a later film project, noting their sibling-like relationship made it awkward.

Sophie Turner , best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO 's Game of Thrones, has reflected on her unique upbringing on the set of the hit fantasy series.

The actress was only thirteen years old when she was cast, meaning the show's eight-season run spanned her entire adolescence. Turner has described the experience as an education, joking that she learned 'more than enough' about sex from the show's mature themes and storylines. Her co-star Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, recounted a humorous yet awkward moment involving Turner's early script review.

He revealed that she sent him the script for a gothic horror film they both worked on later, noting that there were many intimate scenes. Turner, apparently unaware of the extent of the romantic content, simply suggested Harington would be good for the part because she had known him since childhood, regarding him like an older brother. Harington described the resulting kissing scene as 'gross' and 'vile,' with both actors physically retching.

He emphasized that they put the awkwardness aside and focused on their work, praising Turner's talent despite the uncomfortable circumstances. The anecdote highlights the peculiar dynamic of two actors who grew up together on television, playing complex characters with a deep, often familial bond, only to later portray more adult and intimate roles.

Turner's journey from child actor to seasoned performer was shaped by the intense environment of Game of Thrones, a show that combined epic storytelling with very human, sometimes uncomfortable, moments of growth for its cast





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