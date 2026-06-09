Sophie Turner Confirms Long-Term Commitment to Prime Video's Tomb Raider Series

Sophie Turner has confirmed that she will be playing Lara Croft in the Prime Video series Tomb Raider for more than just one season. The actress, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, was officially confirmed as the new Lara for Prime Video's Tomb Raider in September 2025. Turner has indicated that this will be more than a one-off project for her, and that she will be playing the character for a while to come.

Sophie Turner 's Tomb Raider TV series is still a ways off from premiering to the public, but there's already good news about its future at Prime Video beyond season 1. 30 years after Lara Croft debuted in the video game space, work is underway to bring the beloved protagonist into the live-action TV space for the first time.

Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, was officially confirmed as the new Lara for Prime Video's Tomb Raider in September 2025. Now, the actress has indicated that this will be more than a one-off project for her. In an interview with The Telegraph, Turner shared that currently in her career, her focus is Tomb Raider. It has been for quite a while and will be for a while to come.

She described TV as her bread and butter, stretching back to Game of Thrones, as she enjoys developing a character over years. Turner also admitted that while it would be overwhelming doing Tomb Raider if she hadn't worked on the aforementioned HBO series, it's instead a joy.

She added that Tomb Raider is so different from me and my personality - without giving too much away, there is an element of her that can be fairly toxic, but there is also an element of her that is so focused and determined. Whereas I have ADHD and can't complete a task without forgetting about it and doing something else. I am a total worrier and neurotic which she obviously isn't, but we're both obsessed with history.

Turner is playing the third live-action version of Lara. Angelina Jolie first brought the adventuring archaeologist to life in the 2001 movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, then reprised the role in the 2003 sequel, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life. 15 years later, Alicia Vikander succeeded her in the role for the Tomb Raider film reboot, which failed to generate a sequel of its own.

Hayley Atwell also voiced Lara in the Netflix animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which was set after the video game Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It was reported in January 2023 that Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge was developing a Tomb Raider series, and the project was officially ordered in May 2024. Tomb Raider began filming in January across England, though there was a two-week pause in late March and early April when Turner suffered minor back injuries.

Cameras also began rolling in Girona, Spain earlier this month. Turner is joined in Tomb Raider by Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Bill Paterson, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, and Celia Imrie, among others. Though a specific release date hasn't been set yet, this latest take on the Lara Croft-focused mythology is expected to arrive to premiere its first season later this year.

Turner also recently re-teamed with Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington in the Gothic horror movie The Dreadful





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