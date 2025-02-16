Sophie Thatcher in Talks to Join 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Season 2

After Billie Eilish's departure due to scheduling conflicts, 'Yellowjackets'' Sophie Thatcher is reportedly in negotiations to become the new Jane Smith in Prime Video's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' season 2. She would star alongside Mark Eydelshteyn's John Smith, if the deal closes with Amazon.

After the conclusion of Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 1, the show appears to be in search of two new leading actors. Initially, there were indications that musician Billie Eilish would step into the role of Jane Smith. However, due to her extensive touring schedule, Eilish is no longer in the running. Reports now suggest that Sophie Thatcher , known for her role in Yellowjackets, is in negotiations to become the show's latest co-lead.

Deadline was the first to break this news, noting that Thatcher would star alongside Mark Eydelshteyn's John Smith if she finalizes her deal with Amazon.Beyond her prominent role in Yellowjackets, Thatcher has showcased her acting versatility in various projects, including appearances in The Book of Boba Fett and Fox's Exorcist TV series as young Regan MacNeil, the victim of demonic possession in The Exorcist. She has further cemented her status as a scream queen through leading roles in horror films such as The Boogeyman, Heretic, and most recently, Companion.Mr. & Mrs. Smith was created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, drawing inspiration from the 2005 film starring real-life couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. While the movie initially portrayed the Smiths as unknowingly leading double lives as assassins, the series took a different approach. It introduced John (Glover) and Jane (Maya Erskine) as strangers who agreed to participate in a covert operation for their secretive employers. To maintain their cover, they had to pretend to be married, gradually developing genuine feelings for each other in the process. The season 1 finale intentionally left the fate of John and Jane ambiguous, raising the possibility of their return in future seasons. Glover remains an executive producer on the series alongside Sloane, who will return as showrunner for season 2. There are also circulating rumors that the show might adopt an anthology format, featuring a new couple at the center of each season. Amazon Prime Video has yet to announce a premiere date for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2.





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Sophie Thatcher Billie Eilish Amazon Prime Video Season 2 Donald Glover Francesca Sloane Anthology Format

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sophie Thatcher Eyed to Replace Billie Eilish as 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Season 2's Jane SmithThe Prime Video series 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' is gearing up for season 2 with a new lead actress. After Billie Eilish reportedly declined the role of Jane Smith, 'Yellowjackets' star Sophie Thatcher is in negotiations to join the cast. This potential move could mark Thatcher's first television lead role since 'Yellowjackets' and further solidify her rising career in Hollywood.

Read more »

Companion's Post-Credits Scene Teases Sophie Thatcher's Return as Multiple IrisesCompanion's post-credits scene hints at the potential for multiple Iris robots, opening the door for Sophie Thatcher to reprise her role in a sequel, possibly portraying different versions of the character.

Read more »

Sophie Thatcher's Haunting Performance as Young Regan in 'The Exorcist'This article explores Sophie Thatcher’s impactful, albeit brief, performances in Fox’s The Exorcist as a younger Regan MacNeil. It highlights her ability to convey the trauma and emotional turmoil of the character, showcasing her talent and foreshadowing her success as a Scream Queen.

Read more »

Companion's Surprise Robot Reveal Makes Up For Spoiling Its Best TwistSophie Thatcher as Iris shooting a gun

Read more »

'Companion' Is Reason #234 That Everyone Needs to Keep Their Eyes on Sophie ThatcherCustom image of Sophie Thatcher in Companion

Read more »

From Yellowjackets to Companion, Sophie Thatcher Is Becoming This Generation’s Newest Scream QueenFrom Companion to Yellowjackets, Sophie Thatcher has stolen the show time and again, making her this generation's scream queen.

Read more »