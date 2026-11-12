Sophie Nélisse Gives 'Heated Rivalry' Season 2 Update

With two seasons and a movie on deck, Sophie Nélisse has wrapped on her 'Heated Rivalry' movie star character.

Elijah Wood Says “Muscle Memory” Kicked In Playing Frodo On ‘The Hunt For Gollum’ Setseries, told Deadline that she finished filming her scenes for Season 2 just two days before walking the red carpet for“We have started filming Season 2,” Nélisse noted.

“I actually just wrapped the day before yesterday, I wrapped two days ago. ”has received critical acclaim and became HBO Max’s top acquired scripted series ever with more than 10.6 million US viewers in two months. Nélisse feels “really grateful” to be apart of that story, given its impact on LGBTQ audiences.

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Sophie Nélisse on filming ‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 and seeing how much viewers have been impacted by and resonate with the series“I don’t think none of us could have predicted this kind of success, but I couldn’t be happier because it’s one of those projects that people were in it truly for the right reasons,” she explained.

“And they poured all their hearts and souls into it because they truly believed in the story, in the craft, in Jacob’s vision. “And there’s just this genuineness on set, and I think that that really transpired on screen. And I think that’s why it’s knowing the success that it’s knowing, because the connections are real between every character. And because it’s a story that I think needed to be told for so long.

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” Nélisse continued, “Yes, I’m so happy for Hudson and Connor, but also, it feels really special to be part of a show that resonates so well with people on such a deep level. Seeing testimonies of people coming out or finally being able to talk about a story that they’ve never been able to voice before, it feels like the work that you’re doing actually has a real impact.

And I think that’s something that I feel really grateful to be a part of. ”on the sophomore season of Tierney’s Crave Original series adaptation in Canada in August. Deadline previously reported that Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie, Daniel Diemer, Shaheen Jafargholi, Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees, Priyanka, Brendan Morgan, David Tomlinson, Gerry Dee, Michelle Mylett, Lauren Chan and Nick Stahl have beenJensen Huang Is Out As Nvidia CEO Amid Affair Scandal; Successor Sought