The bestselling author of the Shopaholic series leaves her significant fortune to her husband following her death from glioblastoma, with probate documents revealing the exact value of her assets.

Sophie Kinsella, the globally recognized bestseller behind the popular Shopaholic book series, left a substantial fortune of £25,460,075 to her husband upon her death. The High Court of Justice issued the Grant of Probate document on Monday, officially making the financial details of her estate public. The writer passed away at the age of 55 on December 10 of last year, leaving behind a legacy of literary success and a large family.

After necessary deductions were processed, the total value of the estate was recorded at £25,430,946. This significant sum was bequeathed to her husband, Henry Wickham, who serves as the executor and trustee of the will. The document was written by Kinsella on October 26, 2023, nearly a year before her passing, outlining the distribution of her assets and the management of her estate.

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The Writer's Career and Financial Legacy

Known widely by her pen name, Kinsella was born Madeleine Sophie Wickham on December 12, 1969, in Roehampton, south-west London. Her pen name combined her own middle name with her mother's maiden name. She initially began her writing career at the age of 24 while working as a financial journalist, publishing her first book, The Tennis Party, under her real name, Madeleine Wickham.

She subsequently published six more novels under that name before transitioning to her famous pseudonym for the Shopaholic series. Her works have achieved massive global success, selling more than 45 million copies in over 60 countries and being translated into more than 40 languages. Her bibliography includes major hits such as Can You Keep A Secret? and The Undomestic Goddess, which have solidified her status as a leading figure in contemporary romantic comedy fiction.

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Creative Output During Late Career

Even during her battle with illness, Kinsella remained productive, releasing her novel The Burnout in October 2023. Her final book, What Does It Feel Like?, was published in 2024. She described this last work as her most autobiographical novel to date, noting that she always processed her life through writing. The story is semi-fictional, with the main character Eve directly inspired by Kinsella's own diagnosis with glioblastoma.

The commercial success of her earlier works also extended to Hollywood, with the first two books in the Shopaholic series adapted into the 2009 film Confessions Of A Shopaholic. Starring Isla Fisher, the movie earned £81 million at the box office. Another of her novels, the 2003 title Can You Keep A Secret?, was also adapted into a film starring Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin, further expanding her international reach and brand recognition.

Personal Life and Tragic Health Battle

Kinsella and her husband Henry Wickham, whom she met while studying at Oxford University, wed in 1991. Together they raised five children: four sons and one daughter. At the time of her death, she resided in the hamlet of Fiddleford near Sturminster Newton in Dorset. She was affectionately known to her family and close friends by the nickname 'Maddy', a term of endearment that reflected her warm personality.

Her battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, began in late 2022. According to Brain Tumour Research, this condition is the most commonly diagnosed high-grade brain tumour in adults, carrying a short average survival rate of between 12 and 18 months with limited treatment options available. Kinsella passed away just two days before her 56th birthday, having faced her illness with what her family described as unimaginable courage.

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Family Tributes and Final Days

Upon her passing, a family spokesman issued a heartfelt statement expressing their grief. They announced the death of their beloved Sophie, who died peacefully with her final days filled with her true loves: family, music, warmth, Christmas, and joy. The statement emphasized her radiance and love of life, noting that despite her illness, she counted herself truly blessed for her wonderful family and friends.

The family highlighted her gratitude for the extraordinary success of her writing career and the love she received from fans and colleagues. They stated that she took nothing for granted and remained forever grateful. The announcement concluded with a poignant reminder that she will be missed so much that their hearts are breaking, marking the end of an era for fans of her beloved characters and stories.