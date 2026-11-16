Sophie Hodgkinson, 31, received a prison sentence for making false sexual assault claims against a Kent Police officer, causing severe professional distress.

Sophie Hodgkinson, a 31-year-old mother of two, has been sentenced to prison for making a false and serious allegation of sexual assault against an innocent police officer. The incident occurred following her arrest in Folkestone in August 2025, after she fled the scene of a road traffic collision. Hodgkinson verbally attacked the officer assigned to transport her to Canterbury Police Station, accusing him of attempted rape and improper touching while she was handcuffed in the back of a patrol car. The Kent Constabulary confirmed that the allegations were entirely baseless, yet they caused significant professional turmoil for the constable involved.

Incident Details and Court Proceedings

The confrontation took place on August 9, 2025, shortly after Hodgkinson was apprehended at her home in Folkestone. Video evidence from the incident captured Hodgkinson repeatedly accusing the officer of being a "nonce" and alleging that he had groped her. She mocked the situation, telling the officer he was "getting done for touching a woman" and stating that her word would be pitted against his. Despite the presence of body-worn camera footage that contradicted her claims, Hodgkinson doubled down on her accusations three days later by submitting a formal written complaint to Canterbury Police Station. She alleged that the officer had manhandled her inappropriately during the arrest and again after her arrival at the station, claiming she felt exposed and uncomfortable.

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Judge Simon Taylor Sentencing Remarks

At Canterbury Crown Court on November 6, Judge Simon Taylor KC handed down the sentence after hearing the full extent of the distress caused by Hodgkinson's actions. The judge emphasized that the false allegations had caused "serious distress" to an innocent police officer who had to undergo a formal investigation. Judge Taylor warned that the accusations created a "cloud of suspicion" that continues to hover over the officer's professional reputation and personal life. He noted that the potential consequences of such baseless claims could have been devastating for the officer's career, family, and mental well-being, highlighting the severe responsibility borne by police officers when facing criminal accusations.

Hodgkinson's Behavior and Mitigating Factors

Prosecutor Suzanne Fewins detailed Hodgkinson's aggressive behavior during the arrest, noting that she used offensive language and laughed while making the false claims. Hodgkinson told the officers they would be disqualified from duty and accused them of planning to rape her at the station. The defense attorney, Tom Parker, argued for a suspended sentence by presenting mitigating factors. He stated that Hodgkinson has a longstanding history of mental and emotional difficulties, which led her to self-medicate with alcohol and cannabis. Mr. Parker described the incident as a "complete loss of control" fueled by extreme intoxication rather than a sophisticated or premeditated act of malice, noting that Hodgkinson accepted responsibility and expressed shame over her conduct.

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Ongoing Impact on the Police Officer

The impact on the accused officer remains profound, with the investigation into the matter still technically ongoing as of the sentencing date due to procedural constraints. The constable, who has served for six years, described the ordeal in a victim impact statement as the "worst conduct he has dealt with" during his policing career. Although he was not placed on restricted duties and continued frontline work, the psychological toll of being investigated for a crime he did not commit was significant. The officer did not attend the hearing, but his statement underscored the real-world consequences of false accusations, which can linger long after legal proceedings have concluded.

Legal Consequences and Final Judgment

Sophie Hodgkinson was found guilty of making a false allegation of sexual assault, a crime that undermines public trust in law enforcement and subjects innocent individuals to traumatic investigations. The court recognized that while her behavior was impulsive and driven by intoxication, the severity of the accusation warranted a custodial sentence to reflect the gravity of the offense. The case serves as a stark reminder of the legal repercussions associated with abusing the justice system through fabricated claims. Hodgkinson's actions not only endangered the officer's career but also wasted valuable police resources that could have been deployed elsewhere, reinforcing the need for accountability in such serious matters.