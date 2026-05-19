Sophie Habboo shares first family holiday with husband Jamie Laing and son Ziggy - 'Happiness'

Sophie Habboo reveled in her first family holiday with husband Jamie Laing and their newborn son Ziggy. The glamorous parents lounged by the pool, dined with pals, and posed in sun-soaked snaps for a stylish selfie. Sophie looked effortlessly stylish in her holiday wardrobe while Jamie showcased his impressive physique with baby Ziggy in tow. Sophie even shared her husband's heartbreaking admission that he tearfully begged her for sex just three weeks after giving birth. She confessed that they had remained almost celibate during her nine-month pregnancy.

Sophie Habboo shared a celebratory post on Instagram, revealing her recent family getaway with Jamie Laing and their baby son Ziggy . The former ' Made In Chelsea ' stars relaxed by the pool during their luxurious vacation and enjoyed intimate moments with their infant.

Sophie wore skimpy outfits and posed in suggestive photos, while Jamie showcased his toned physique with baby Ziggy in the pool. Sophie even addressed her husband's disappointment in their lack of sex following her postpartum recovery period, as they had remained almost celibate during her pregnancy. Her husband tearfully begged her for sex just three weeks after giving birth





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Sophie Habboo Made In Chelsea Husband Ziggy Family Holiday Pool Pals Exclusive Mansion Swanky Villa Gold Dress Sheer Gold Dress Doting Mum Impressive Physique Released In January

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