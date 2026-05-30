Sophie Ellis Bexter Steps in for Craig David at Wychwood Festival

Craig David's set at Wychwood Festival was cancelled at the last minute, with the singer taking to Instagram to tell fans he had not been made aware of the cancellation. Sophie Ellis Bexter stepped in to headline the festival, putting on a leggy display in a sparkly pink mini dress. The festival said they were disappointed to announce Craig David's cancellation, but were grateful to Sophie for rearranging her plans at short notice.

Sophie Ellis Bexter was bumped up to headliner at the Wychwood Festival in Cheltenham on Friday, as she stepped in for Craig David who claimed his set had been cancelled at the last minute.

The singer, 47, put on a very leggy display as she stormed the stage in a sparkly pink mini dress as she belted out her biggest hits. In a since deleted statement on Thursday, organisers announced that Craig, 45, would not be performing, forcing the singer to take to Instagram to tell fans that he learned of his axing the same time as everyone else.

Craig penned: 'Hey everyone, it was brought to my attention that my performance at Wychwood Festival this Friday (May 29th) has been cancelled by the promoter'.

'My team and I weren't made aware until after a statement had already been shared with fans, which sadly left us in no position to give you all an update ourselves. Craig went on: 'We're really disappointed, as I'd been looking forward to seeing you tomorrow. If you purchased tickets in the hopes of catching my set, please contact the festival directly to request a refund. All my love, CD'.

The festival said in their statement: 'We are disappointed to announce that Craig David Presents TS5 is unfortunately unable to join us at Wychwood Festival this year due to circumstances beyond anyone's control. We sincerely hope to welcome Craig to Wychwood in the future.

' 'Our team has been working flat out behind the scenes to make sure Friday night remains every bit as special as planned and we are thrilled to announce that the phenomenal Sophie Ellis-Bextor is now stepping up to headline Friday night. 'Sophie was already set to bring the disco to the main stage, and now she will officially close the night with a sequin studded headline performance.

We're deeply grateful to Sophie and her team for rearranging plans at such short notice to make this happen.

' Craig shot to fame with his debut studio album Born To Do It in 2000, which spawned hits including Fill Me In, 7 Days and Rewind. The singer, now 45, completed his look with sparkly heels as he oozed confidence on stage. Despite the last minute shake up Sophie was in great spirits. Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson, best known for his role as Barry Evans, also took to the stage.

He performed his popular Barrioke show on the main stage. Craig wrote his debut album in the bedroom of his childhood home - which he returned to earlier this year for a campaign with Shelter. Prior to rocketing to fame in his early 20s, Craig lived on the Holyrood Estate near Southampton city centre. Now, the chart-topping singer has an estimated net worth of £14.5million.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in November, Craig shared: 'No one could have told me when I was a young kid growing up in my council flat with my mum, that 25 years later I'd have the career that spans this amount of time and that the songs would mean so much to people.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Craig David Wychwood Festival Sophie Ellis Bexter Entertainment News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

With 'American on Purpose,' Craig Ferguson wanted to celebrate America's unusualness and humanityThe former late-night host's new CNN series takes him on a road trip across the country, where he encounters only-in-America monster trucks, lowriders and haggis tacos.

Read more »

Padres notes: Nick Pivetta plays catch; Craig Stammen returns to where it began; other IL updatesStammen made his major league debut at Nationals Park and will manage there for the first time Friday night.

Read more »

Every Daniel Craig James Bond Movie Ranked Worst to BestA personal ranking of all five Daniel Craig 007 films, from Quantum of Solace to Skyfall, exploring why each entry stands out and how the era defined Bond for the 21st century.

Read more »

Craig David Replaced by Sophie Ellis Bexter as Headliner at Wychwood FestivalCraig David was bumped up to headliner at the Wychwood Festival in Cheltenham on Friday, as he stepped in for Sophie Ellis Bexter who claimed her set had been cancelled at the last minute.

Read more »