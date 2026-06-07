Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Wears Beulah Dress to Royal Wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling

The Duchess of Edinburgh chose a pastel blue Beulah dress with bell sleeves for the royal wedding, highlighting the brand's popularity among the royal family. The article covers other royal guests' outfits, the groom's family connections, and notable absences.

The royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling , held at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday, drew a distinguished crowd of royalty and high society.

Among the early arrivals was Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder of the acclaimed fashion label Beulah, which has become a preferred choice for many members of the Royal Family. Lady Natasha herself wore a Beulah dress, showcasing the brand's designs. The most notable fashion endorsement came from Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The Duchess arrived wearing an elegant pastel blue midi dress from Beulah, featuring the brand's signature flamboyant bell sleeves.

She accessorized with a Jane Taylor hat and Prada heels in a matching pastel blue. This particular dress is a favourite of the Duchess; she owns it in four additional colours-red, white, yellow, and coral-and has been seen in it on multiple occasions, including the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving in Westminster last May. Beulah London, founded in 2010 by Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan, has cemented its status as a must-have label within aristocratic circles.

Its royal clientele includes The Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice. The brand's appeal extends to the bride herself, Harriet Sperling, a 45-year-old paediatric nurse specialist for the NHS, who wore a Beulah dress in butter yellow to Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot last July. The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is also a known fan, having worn the brand's baby-blue Sonia dress to a charity polo match in summer 2023.

Lady Natasha expressed her delight at the royal support, previously stating to the Daily Mail, 'We are always delighted to see anyone wearing our dresses! It is a real honour to see the Royal Family wearing Beulah and supporting smaller British businesses.

' The wedding ceremony itself was a private family affair, attended by senior royals including King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with their husbands. The groom, Peter Phillips, is the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and 19th in line to the throne. His sister Zara Tindall, with husband Mike Tindall and their children Mia, Lena, and Lucas, were also present.

The bridal party included the couple's three daughters from previous marriages, who helped with the bride's veil and gown. Harriet Sperling looked stunning in an Emilia Wickstead bridal gown, while Peter Phillips was sharply dressed in a classic morning suit. Fashion continued to be a talking point among the guests. Queen Camilla wore a glamorous butter yellow hat and matching coat dress.

Zara Tindall made a statement in a Rebecca Vallance dress paired with striking silver heels. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also attended, marking one of their first public appearances since the announcement of their pregnancies. The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, looked effortlessly elegant in a £750 Roland Mouret dress and a Jane Taylor hat, drawing cheers from well-wishers who had gathered outside the church. Two notable absences were observed.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who lives in Montecito, was not present. Reports indicate that he and Peter Phillips have 'not spoken in years,' and the presence of his estranged brother, the Prince of Wales, at the event likely further complicated matters.

Additionally, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, was reportedly not invited. This decision aligns with the monarchy's ongoing efforts to distance itself from the scandal surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The private ceremony underscored a clear shift in royal dynamics, focusing on the immediate family while excluding those whose public profiles have become liabilities





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