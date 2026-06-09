Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh Open Back Dress Portuguese Trip Style

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, showcased a daring yet elegant open-back dress during a recent trip to Portugal with Prince Edward. The Spanish-made Matelier Strawberry Date dress featured a rich red floral print, semi-sheer voluminous sleeves, and a flattering silhouette. At 61, the Duchess proved that sophisticated glamour transcends age, pairing the dress with burgundy platform sandals and gold jewelry. The look, which combines a high neckline and ankle-grazing hem with a subtle open back, has inspired a range of similar designs from various fashion brands, offering accessible options for those seeking a timeless yet modern style.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has become known for her elegant style within the Royal Family. At 61, she often chooses sophisticated midi and maxi dresses with bold colors and prints.

Recently, during a trip to Portugal with Prince Edward, she wore a striking open-back dress by Spanish label Matelier, featuring a red floral print, voluminous sleeves, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She paired it with burgundy platform sandals from Penelope Chilvers and gold jewelry by Tilly Sveaas and Giulia Barela. The dress balances sophistication and modernity with its high neckline, ankle-length hem, and open-back detail, making it a versatile look for any age.

Several similar styles are available from retailers including Reiss, Realisation Par, Asos Design, Daska, Rat & Boa, Kitri, Vero Moda, and Never Fully Dressed, offering options from £25.50 to £295. Each piece highlights the Duchess's ability to blend timeless elegance with subtle glamour, demonstrating that age is no barrier to fashion-forward choices





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Sophie Duchess Of Edinburgh Royal Fashion Open Back Dress Matelier Strawberry Date Portuguese Royal Trip Elegant Dressing Over 60 Penelope Chilvers Sandals Tilly Sveaas Jewelry Giulia Barela Earrings Maxi Dress Styles Sophisticated Prints Bold Colors In Fashion Age Appropriate Glamour Royal Family Style Fashion Replication

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