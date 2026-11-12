Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, recently visited Bangladesh at the request of the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, engaging with refugees and local officials while showcasing increased confidence and authentic leadership qualities during her diplomatic engagements.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsin recent years, and this week, she visited Bangladesh at the request of the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Among her many engagements in the country, she visited a refugee camp and met with the Prime Minister’s spouse, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, to discuss shared interests in the welfare, protection and the, and another getting her hands dirty with a spade and planting a tree in Bangladesh. These images are to convey that the royals are able to connect with people and I think there is a push to introduce this into the fold. ”.

Also read Nicky Campbell Reacts to Edinburgh Academy Abuse Inquiry Findings

She was able to reflect on her visit to the refugee camps in the city of Cox's Bazar, speaking with representatives from the United Nations and other organization about what's being done about the protection, safety and security concerns affecting women and girls. ," Stanton says.

"Anne is very forthright and says what she thinks, but doesn’t display signs of insecurity and is great with eye contact. Sophie is great at meeting people, with open palm gestures which shows honesty and authenticity. It is saying that she has nothing to hide.

Advertisement

" The Duchess of Edinburgh poses for a photo with representatives from U.K.-owned apparel company Dewhirst, a major garment manufacturer providing skills, employment and progression opportunities to women and people with disabilities in Bangladesh. , there has been an evolution with Duchess Sophie with her levels of confidence," Stanton says.

"This is going to continue. I think Sophie will be asked to do more and will play a more prominent role in representing the Royal Family in the future. ”Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor.

She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.