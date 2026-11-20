Cunningham wants to expand her horizons even more.

Sep 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half at Target Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHer most recent venture was with Maxim Magazine, as Cunningham donned the cover of their latest issue. Sophie Cunningham is calling the shots. The Indiana Fever star, who covers Maxim’s November/December issue, discusses her viral “pointing” video, weighs in on “enforcer” misconceptions, and even floats the idea of running the entire WNBA someday in our new interview. …Cunningham's off-court fame has reached levels that she never even dreamed of.

Also read Cunningham, Jenkins lead surge as Pistons snap Spurs' 12-game winning streak with 105-93 victory

So much so that she's had to hire security to follow her around..

"I can’t really go anywhere without being approached. And I’m all for that. I want to be someone that people feel like they can come have a conversation with. But I do think there are boundaries, and I’m starting to say no to things and certain people.

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We’ve had to take my privacy and protection much more seriously. Truly. As your platform and fame grow, no one really ever thinks about the negative side of things. So I just have to be more careful.

" That sounds like something an A-list actress would say. Could that be in Cunningham's future? She recently put out a tweet about wanting to be the next Bond girl. After Robert Pattinson was named the next James Bond, social media was set ablaze as the actor has seemingly landed every major movie role as of late.

Of course, with every James Bond movie comes the Bond girl. Could Cunningham play that role? Of course, it'd be a longshot as the producers are likely looking for an actress of Pattinson's caliber to share the screen with him. Still, many on social media went crazy with the idea that Cunningham could be seen in the next Bond iteration.

Cunningham certainly has the fiery attitude to act in a Bond film. While it likely won't happen, it's still a fun hypothetical to think about. CunninghamCunningham is set to continue her interesting offseason, as she has more events to attend. On top of that, she's set to play inbeginning in January.

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Of course, Cunningham's free agency will be one to watch as well, as she's set to begin negotiations in January. Andrew Parsaud covers the Indiana Fever and the WNBA for On SI. With a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State, he also specializes in digital content creation. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are now where his passion and expertise meet.