Sophie Cunningham says she has hired security and can't go anywhere without being approached, as her stand on women's sports brings fame and safety fears.

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'The Faulkner Focus' details the growing controversy, including a Seattle columnist who resigned over censorship.guard Sophie Cunningham says her rising profile has changed how she moves through public life, bringing both messages of support from fans and new concerns about her privacy and safety. "I can’t go anywhere anymore without people saying, ‘Thank you for sticking up for women. Thank you for sticking up for girls,’" Cunningham Cunningham said the attention has become difficult to avoid, even away from basketball.

Also read Sophie Cunningham slams angry gamblers who flood her DMs after bets don't hit

"I have security now. I can’t really go anywhere without being approached," she said, adding that she has had to take her"privacy and protection much more seriously.

" WHO IS SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM? FOX NATION CHRONICLES THE WNBA STAR'S RISE FROM FARM GIRL TO WOMEN'S SPORTS ADVOCATE Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever signs autographs before a WNBA game against the Toronto Tempo at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 18, 2026, in Toronto, Canada. Her comments come after a season in which she became a prominent voice in the debate over transgender athletes in women’s sports.

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In an ESPN interview published in July, Cunningham said she wanted to protect"young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.

" She also said she had received criticism but had never said she hated transgender people. Cunningham recently said she hired security to travel with her around the clock after discussing concerns about stalkers on her podcast. She said the unwanted attention had spread beyond the places where fans had previously recognized her.

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST AFTER PREVIOUS CO-HOST SHARED OPPOSING VIEWS ON TRANS ATHLETES Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham takes a selfie with fans before a game against the Washington Mystics on Sept. 20, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.told fans wearing shirts about transgender participation in women’s sports to cover them or leave. The WNBA said the security staff had acted improperly and apologized. The Fever’s season ended with a playoff loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Looking ahead, Cunningham said she could see herself in several roles—including, someday, WNBA commissioner—because she believes she understands both the players’ perspective and the league’s business side. Her comments in Maxim add a personal dimension to the public attention: she said she wants fans to feel they can approach her, but is learning to set boundaries as her fame grows.

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Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.