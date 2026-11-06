Sophie Cunningham responds to social media backlash with strong Mike Tyson quote after political post

Sophie Cunningham reposted Andy Frisella's viral message about personal excellence over politics, then clapped back at trolls with a Mike Tyson quote.

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Also read Sophie Cunningham reshares post-Election Day message: 'Personal excellence is the Ultimate Rebellion'

On Wednesday, a day after Democrats dominated the midterm elections, Cunningham reposted a diatribe from entrepreneur Andy Frisella on her Instagram Story. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.to change our lives and how little faith we’ve placed in our own ability to do the same.

People will spend months arguing about who should lead the country while spending zero time considering how they could better lead themselves … and THAT is a much bigger problem than most people realize," Frisella’s post read. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacts to a call from the referee on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, during Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

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"Because the strength of a country is ultimately a reflection of the character, discipline and standards of the people who make it up. That’s you. Politics is downstream of culture. We can keep changing the people in charge, passing new laws and arguing over which party has the answers … but until we change the culture fostering, producing and tolerating the problems we have as a society, nothing fundamentally changes.

"A population of weak, unhealthy, uninformed and dependent people is a hell of a lot easier to control than a population of strong, healthy, educated and self-reliant people. Your responsibility is to become the exact opposite of everything they want for you to the best of your abilities. Your REAL best. In my opinion that’s our obligation as Americans.

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM RESHARES POST-ELECTION DAY MESSAGE: 'PERSONAL EXCELLENCE IS THE ULTIMATE REBELLION' "A culture of personal excellence is the foundation of a great country. There is no election, politician, policy or law that can substitute for that … and the best thing about that is the same behaviors that make you a better American also make your own life better quickly. If we want a better America … It starts with better Americans. There is no other way.

Personal excellence is the Ultimate Rebellion.

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" Cunningham seemingly faced people commenting back on her post, as she then added a different share to her Story. It was a blunt quote from boxing great Mike Tyson. Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever arrives at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. , before a game against the Minnesota Lynx on Sept. 22, 2026.

"Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it," the post read. Now, Cunningham isn’t afraid to showcase her opinions on and off the court. She became a lightning rod this past WNBA season after saying she supported the separation of biological men playing in women’s sports.

But what Cunningham was trying to show in this case was belief in a collective humanity rather than focusing on political disagreements post-midterm elections, unlike some of her WNBA peers. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham celebrates a made shot in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. , on Aug. 11, 2026.

Cunningham has also noted in the past that she likes to remain in the"middle" when it comes to her politics, listening to both sides and making informed decisions from there.