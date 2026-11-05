Sophie Cunningham reshares post-Election Day message: 'Personal excellence is the Ultimate Rebellion'

Sophie Cunningham reshared a post calling personal excellence the 'Ultimate Rebellion' after Democrats swept the midterm elections this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international soccer after legendary 23-year career with PortugalWarriors coach Steve Kerr laughs at GOP midterms after begging reporters for political questions Top-ranked Miami faces nightmare injury concern as star receiver Malachi Toney set to undergo ankle surgeryIdaho voters focused on the real issues during midterms, like choosing the Winchester 1873 as their state gunJACKSON THOMPSON: Democrat-appointed judges hand Letitia James win over county trying to protect girls sportsBryce Harper implies there won't be a 2027 MLB season, admits he enjoys offseason more than playing LIV Golf's new funding partner pulls out over lack of player commitment in huge blow to league: reportMolly Miller is back for her second year at Arizona State, turns heads during home opener Ex-NFL star Dez Bryant hires high-powered law firm after misdemeanor charge from parking lot incident: reportCraig Carton says Alabama is 'screwing everybody else' after Crimson Tide land at No. 5 in rankingsAlligator walks into North Carolina bagel shop in new videoVoters did not see Republicans try to tackle these issues, expert saysByron Donalds predicts Democrats will ‘overreach’ after congressional victoryThe impending Indiana Fever free agent reshared a post from entrepreneur Andy Frisella to her Instagram Stories, lamenting individuals’ abilities to"better lead themselves.

" The post added that"personal excellence is the Ultimate Rebellion. "Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. , on Sept. 24, 2026.

Also read Sophie Cunningham Hires 24/7 Security After Stalking Threats

"One of the strangest things about our culture is how much faith we’ve placed in elections to change our lives and how little faith we’ve placed in our own ability to do the same. People will spend months arguing about who should lead the country while spending zero time considering how they could better lead themselves … and THAT is a much bigger problem than most people realize," Frisella’s post read.

"Because the strength of a country is ultimately a reflection of the character, discipline and standards of the people who make it up. That’s you.. We can keep changing the people in charge, passing new laws and arguing over which party has the answers … but until we change the culture fostering, producing and tolerating the problems we have as a society, nothing fundamentally changes.

Advertisement

"A population of weak, unhealthy, uninformed and dependent people is a hell of a lot easier to control than a population of strong, healthy, educated and self-reliant people. Your responsibility is to become the exact opposite of everything they want for you to the best of your abilities. Your REAL best. In my opinion that’s our obligation as Americans.

"A culture of personal excellence is the foundation of a great country. There is no election, politician, policy or law that can substitute for that … and the best thing about that is the same behaviors that make you a better American also make your own life better quickly. If we want a better America … It starts with better Americans. There is no other way.

Personal excellence is the Ultimate Rebellion.

" Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham celebrates a made shot in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. , on Aug. 11, 2026. The guard created a stir when she provided a simple message about protecting women’s and girls’ sports in the middle of the 2026 season.

"I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I'm like, 'I never once said that,'" Cunningham told ESPN in a story.

Advertisement

"I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men.

" "I'm very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides," Cunningham continued.

"And that's all I've ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume.

" Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacts from the bench Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, during the first half of Game 3 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. OutKick’s Mark Harris contributed to this report.