Sophie Cunningham is peeling back the layers in a recent interview — literally and figuratively.

after a whirlwind season, in which she turned into a WNBA lightning rod over comments she made about transgender athletes.

“I can’t go anywhere anymore without people saying, ‘Thank you for sticking up for women. Thank you for sticking up for girls,'” Cunningham said, referencing the explosive comments she made in an ESPN Magazine interview in July. Since then, the 30-year-old has seen her social media numbers skyrocket, sold out her player-exclusive Crazy Energy Adidas shoe and made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

Also read The Trait That Cade Cunningham Was Once Criticized for Is Now Fueling the Pistons

In the interview, Cunningham discussed her rise to stardom, career aspirations and gave rare insight into what qualities she is looking for in a partner.

“I have a very high standard for my future husband,” Cunningham said. “He’ll be someone who is Christ-centered and can lead me in my walk with Jesus. Someone who’s friendly, confident, and secure. Someone who is taller than me and athletic and just a good human with similar morals and values.

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With what I do for a living, I have to have someone who’s confident, secure, and able to kind of shoot the shit a little bit because that’s who I am. I don’t live a typical lifestyle.

“I hope one day to kind of have more of a traditional lifestyle of being in one spot, having a husband and kids and whatnot. But I prayed for this life, and I’m still having fun with it. But when it comes to a guy, I want someone who could push me in my faith, someone who is loyal, and someone who also loves every little piece of me.

” She posed with Frank Adams, the head athletic trainer for the men’s basketball program at Grand Canyon University, while on a boat in the Lake of the Ozarks during what appeared to be a celebration for Cunningham’s birthday. However, Adams has his height going for him as he stood taller than the 6-foot-1 player, which is a listed requirement.

“I’m already so tall. The last thing I wanna do is bend down to kiss my husband goodnight. No, thanks,” Cunningham said. The Fever bowed out of the WNBA playoffs in a first-round exit against the Aces.

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Following the Valkyries’ championship, Cunningham became an unrestricted free agent following her one-year, $665,000 contract. The next year holds uncertainty. As for the next 10, Cunningham admitted she didn’t entirely know when asked by Maxim.

“I do think being the WNBA commissioner would be awesome,” she said. “Sometimes you just need someone to lead with love and experience, who has played in the league, and understands what the players need—but also understands the business side of things. And I think that I am developing that type of mindset. We’ll see what happens.

I think it’d be fun. It’s not out of the question. ” Cunningham added she has also thought of coaching and commentary, including having her own podcast and working for herself. It has been a year of Cunningham exploring several interests including modeling for Sports Illustrated, walking out as a UFC ring girl and attending the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300.

Cunningham averaged 7.9 points per game last season on 46 percent shooting across 43 games.