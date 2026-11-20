Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham made a bold challenge to men who talk smack about WNBA players.

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has made her feelings clear about the "men versus women" debate in sports, particularly regarding criticism from men she referred to as "regular Joes.

" On the latest episode of her "No Hesitation" podcast, co-host Drew Hanlen brought up the debate while discussing Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes and his recent scoring surge following Cunningham's comments about him. Cunningham clarified that she never claimed she was better than Grimes or any NBA player, only that she had a better 3-point shooting percentage. She also weighed in on the debate about fans criticizing WNBA players.

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"When it comes to, like, regular Joes, what kills me, and even, like, the guys ... the people talking smack on us women professional athletes, it doesn't matter the sport. It's all these men who don't -- they are just laying on the couch probably eating potato chips," she said.

"It used to drive me nuts, but now I'm just like I feel bad for you guys," Cunningham said, adding, "I don't know, like why are you guys coming after us? " More news: Caitlin Clark Reveals Roster Changes Fever Must Make for Next WNBA Season "So what I'm going to say is I think I want to do a challenge here to our listeners ...

I think I want to find some like average Joes in the YMCA league, in the rec league, who think that they can outshoot me like having a 3-point competition because I'm going to smack that every day of the week," she said. Cunningham made it clear that her challenge was directed at "all these little people behind the screens" who believe they could beat her in a 3-point basketball shooting contest.

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This past season, Cunningham averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in a reserve role for Indiana. She made 41.9% of her 3-point attempts, down slightly from her 2025, when she shot a career-high 43.2% from beyond the arc. She was fifth in the WNBA in 3-point percentage, with her Fever teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, leading the league at 45%.

Her podcast co-host, Hanlen, who also trains Cunningham, said she'd be working on improving her shooting this offseason, among other aspects of her game. According to a Maxim interview earlier this month, Cunningham has needed around-the-clock security amid increased public attention and concerns about stalkers and other potentially dangerous encounters. Now she's inviting another kind of attention by challenging YMCA and recreational league players to a shooting contest.

It should be interesting to see how many individuals take up Cunningham's challenge and what the results might be. With time off from the WNBA until next season, she has the opportunity to make this competition happen and present further results to support her case. More news: Fever’s Caitlin Clark Makes Major Announcement About Nike Sneaker Future For more about the Indiana Fever and the WNBA, head over to Newsweek Sports.

Fever star Sophie Cunningham has made her feelings clear about the"men versus women" debate in sports, particularly regarding criticism from men she referred to as"regular Joes.

", co-host Drew Hanlen brought up the debate while discussing Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes and his recent scoring surge following Cunningham's comments about him. Cunningham clarified that she never claimed she was better than Grimes or any NBA player, only that she had a better 3-point shooting percentage. She also weighed in on the debate about fans criticizing WNBA players.

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"When it comes to, like, regular Joes, what kills me, and even, like, the guys ... the people talking smack on us women professional athletes, it doesn't matter the sport. It's all these men who don't -- they are just laying on the couch probably eating potato chips," she said.

"It used to drive me nuts, but now I'm just like I feel bad for you guys," Cunningham said, adding,"I don't know, like why are you guys coming after us? " "So what I'm going to say is I think I want to do a challenge here to our listeners ...

I think I want to find some like average Joes in the YMCA league, in the rec league, who think that they can outshoot me like having a 3-point competition because I'm going to smack that every day of the week," she said. Cunningham made it clear that her challenge was directed at"all these little people behind the screens" who believe they could beat her in a 3-point This past season, Cunningham averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in a reserve role for Indiana.

She made 41.9% of her 3-point attempts, down slightly from her 2025, when she shot a career-high 43.2% from beyond the arc. She was fifth in the WNBA in 3-point percentage, with her Fever teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, leading the league at 45%.

Her podcast co-host, Hanlen, who also trains Cunningham, said she'd be working on improving her shooting this offseason, among other aspects of her game.earlier this month, Cunningham has needed around-the-clock security amid increased public attention and concerns about stalkers and other potentially dangerous encounters. Now she's inviting another kind of attention by challenging YMCA and recreational league players to a shooting contest.

It should be interesting to see how many individuals take up Cunningham's challenge and what the results might be. With time off from the WNBA until next season, she has the opportunity to make this competition happen and present further results to support her case.