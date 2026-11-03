Sophie Cunningham Hires 24/7 Security After Stalking Threats

WNBA free agent Sophie Cunningham announces round-the-clock protection due to severe stalking incidents and online harassment linked to her comments on transgender athletes.

WNBA free agent Sophie Cunningham has secured around-the-clock security details to protect herself from escalating threats and stalking behavior that have followed her public prominence. The Indiana Fever forward revealed that the safety measures will begin traveling with her starting next week, fundamentally altering her daily routine due to the pervasive nature of the harassment she now faces.

Security Measures and Stalking Incidents

Cunningham stated that increased public recognition has made it difficult for her to navigate public spaces without fear. She explained that individuals now identify her in various cities and states, necessitating professional protection. The presence of security personnel is designed to mitigate the risks associated with her growing visibility outside of her basketball uniform.

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She described the harassment as stemming from individuals with significant hostility, including stalkers monitored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Cunningham noted that she is currently under the watch of approximately twenty individuals considered dangerous by federal authorities. This level of attention has forced her to abandon her previous lifestyle in favor of enhanced personal security protocols.

A specific case involved Kevin Singh, a 48-year-old man who was arrested in June on felony charges of stalking and intimidation, along with a misdemeanor harassment charge. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Singh hand-delivered a package to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in September 2025. The package contained a letter and a Guns N' Roses T-shirt sprayed with men's cologne, which was addressed directly to Cunningham.

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Origins of Public Controversy

The intense scrutiny and threats against Cunningham originated from her comments regarding transgender athletes in women's sports. In an interview with ESPN published in July, she expressed her desire to protect young girls in sports from competing against biological men. These remarks ignited widespread debate across the WNBA and the broader sports community regarding the participation of transgender individuals.

The controversy significantly amplified her public profile, leading to a surge in online engagement and negative attention. Despite the backlash, Cunningham maintained that she could handle the hatred directed at her, attributing it to the unhappiness or psychological instability of her critics. She acknowledged the negative side of such public discourse, including the emergence of stalkers who feel emboldened by her statements.

Media Attention and Political Endorsements

Cunningham's visibility was further boosted by comments from the President, who described her as a beautiful young woman with the ability to bring sanity to life. The President suggested that if Cunningham were a kicker for a football team, he would assist with attendance, noting the significant interest from men in watching her perform. These remarks, made during the 2025-26 WNBA season, contributed to her status as a highly followed figure in sports media.

Her social media following grew to surpass that of 49 other players in the league combined, exceeding even the follow counts of some NBA stars. The intersection of her athletic performance and cultural impact has created a unique dynamic where her basketball career is inextricably linked to the broader social debates she has engaged in.

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Post-Playoffs Developments and Future Steps

Following the Indiana Fever's elimination from the WNBA Playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces on October 1, Cunningham remained in the news due to these ongoing safety concerns. The team was defeated in the best-of-three first-round series, ending their season earlier than hoped. Cunningham's decision to hire security reflects the persistent nature of the threats she has faced since the playoff run began.

The implementation of 24/7 security marks a significant shift in how professional athletes manage personal safety in the current media landscape. For Cunningham, this measure is a necessary response to the specific threats identified by law enforcement, including the case of Kevin Singh. As she moves forward as a free agent, her schedule and public appearances will be heavily coordinated with her protection team to ensure her safety continues.