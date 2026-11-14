Sophie Cunningham Feels Unsatisfied With Play; Ready to Transform Game in 2027

Cunningham wants to be known more than as just a shooter.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacts to a call from the referee on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, during the game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Gainbrigde Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectonce it begins on January 30, just over two months away. Cunningham and the Fever had their season ended early after losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Las Vegas Aces in late September.off the bench. She led all bench players with 7.9 points per game and shot 42% from beyond the arc.

Also read Friday the 13th Director Sean S. Cunningham Returns for Thirteenth Film Entry

It was a slight dip from her 2025 numbers but it was a solid return from an MCL tear suffered the season prior. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham yells to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark on Monday, June 22, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 86-77.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Indiana now has quite the offseason set in front of them, as Cunningham will not have former general manager Amber Cox in the building vying for her, as she was the one who made the trade in 2025. The Fever are planning to bring in a new front office, which leaves Cunningham's future with the team up in the air currently.

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Cunningham's offseason should be fun to monitor as well and it already has been. She's been everywhere, from NASCAR events to promoting the numerous brands she works with.podcast that there's some things she's unsatisfied with about her game and is going to use this offseason to transform into more of a complete player. Currently, Cunningham is viewed as a floor spacer than can catch and shoot at any given moment.

A spark off the bench that can knock down threes when her number is called. That isn't good enough for Cunningham, as she spoke with co-host and NBA/WNBA trainer Drew Hanlen on their podcast.

“I am not satisfied with where I’m at. I think there’s so much more in my tank … It’s time to expand. ” -- Drew and Sophie dive into some of Sophie's filmCunningham and Hanlen were going over some of her defensive plays when she spoke out about her level of play not being up to standard.

"I'm not satisfied with where I'm at," Cunningham said. "I think there's so much more in my tank and I just need people like you to help me be aware of what I'm not doing. Be aware of what I am doing. It's time to expand, this is going to be a great offseason.

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" Crazy that no one pointed it out to her before. Thanks to Drew for saying this!! She should stop seeing herself in a limited role. As fans, there are things we do see but we are not the experts and she will never listen what is needed to over all the other noises.

Cunningham's growth as a player should be interesting to watch as she looks to get in the lab and transform into a more complete player. Andrew Parsaud covers the Indiana Fever and the WNBA for On SI. With a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State, he also specializes in digital content creation. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are now where his passion and expertise meet.