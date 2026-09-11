indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham expresses interest in Dancing with the Stars after meeting Daniella Karagach,but faces scheduling conflicts with the WNBA season as she becomes an unreStricted free agent.

Sophie Cunningham Expresses Interest in Dancing with the Stars

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has openly discussed her desire to compete on the popular ABC reality competition series Dancing with the Stars, a prospect that has gained momentum following a recent visit to the show's set. The thirty-year-old athlete shared her enthusiasm for the opportunity during an episode of her podcast titled No Hesitation, which she co-hosts alongside basketball development coach Drew Hanlen. Cunningham revealed that she has maintained communication with the program's representatives over the past several years, indicating a sustained interest in crossing over from professional sports to mainstream television entertainment. Although the invitation to participate is an exciting prospect for the guard,she acknowledges that balancing the rigorous demands of her athletic career with the intense rehearsal schedule of the dance competition presents a significant logistical challenge.

The interaction that fueled this renewed interest occurred when Cunningham attended a live recording of the competition, where she had a memorable encounter with professional dancer Daniella Karagach. karagach, a well-known figure on the show, recognized Cunningham and expressed admiration for her potential as a dancer. During thier conversation, Karagach enthusiastically invited Cunningham to join the cast for the upcoming season, suggesting that she would make an excellent partner and even jokingly offering to lift her during routines. cunningham described the meeting as incredibly fun and encouraging, noting that Karagach praised her as a great dancer and lovely person. This personal endorsement from a seasoned professional added a layer of credibility and excitement to Cunningham's aspirations,transforming a hypothetical dream into a tangible possibility that she is now seriously considering.

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Calendar Conflicts Pose Significant Obstacles

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the potential partnership, the timing of the Dancing with the Stars season creates a direct conflict with the WNBA schedule. the reality television program traditionally launches its fall season in September, which coincides precisely with the final stretch of the WNBA regular season and the onset of the playoffs. For a professional athlete who is deeply committed to her team's competitive success, dedicating several weeks to daily rehearsals and dwell performances could interfere with her preparation for critical basketball games. cunningham herself noted that the show gets in the approach of her WNBA season, which serves as the primary hold-up preventing her from immediately signing on. This scheduling dilemma highlights the difficult trade-offs athletes often face when considering ventures outside their primary profession, requiring careful negotiation and potentially a delayed participation timeline that might not align with the shows immediate casting needs.

The guard admitted that while she truly hopes to compete on the program one morning, the calendar constraints remain a substantial barrier. she emphasized that the opportunity is not out of the question, yet it requires a resolution to the timing issue. The challenge is not merely about personal interest but about professional responsibility to her team and fans. Participating in a high-profile television show involves a significant moment commitment that could detract from her physical readiness and strategic focus during the most intense period of the basketball season. Consequently, any future participation would likely require a compromise,such as joining a later season or negotiating a schedule that allows her to fulfill her basketball obligations first,a scenario that adds complexity to the otherwise straightforward desire to appear on television.

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Free Agency Status Adds Layer of Uncertainty

Adding another layer of complexity to Cunninghams future is her current status as an unrestricted free agent. Her one-year contract with the Indiana Fever covered the 2026 campaign, leaving her with no guaranteed team for the 2027 season. this free agency status gives her the freedom to consider various opportunities, including a potential relocate to a different WNBA franchise or a pivot toward television appearances, should she choose to prioritize them. Her performance in 2026 was solid, with contributions of 7.9 points per game across 43 appearances and a shooting percentage of 41.9% from three-point range. these statistics provide interested teams with a clear understanding of her value as an experienced perimeter player capable of spacing the floor and providing leadership.

Indiana Fever general manager Travis Cox publically praised Cunningham's influence within the locker room, describing her as a strong leader who brings valuable experience and personality to the organization. However, Cox too made it clear that while the crew wanted to have conversations about her future,there was no guarantee of a new agreement. This open-ended situation means that Cunningham is facing two major questions simultaneously: determining where she will play basketball in the upcoming season and deciding whether she can successfully integrate television opportunities into her professional life without sacrificing her athletic career. The intersection of her free agency market value and her desire for a new career path creates a unique moment where her next move could significantly impact both her financial future and her public persona.

Balancing Athletic Career with Entertainment Ambitions

Cunninghams return to the Fever in April after recovering from a right knee MCL tear that ended her 2025 season demonstrated her resilience and dedication to the sport. She had previously joined Indiana from the Phoenix Mercury, bringing a physical approach to the game along with her renowned outside shooting and energetic personality. Her ability to overcome injury and return to form adds to her appeal as a candidate for Dancing with the Stars, as the show often looks for competitors with robust backgrounds in physical disipline and public visibility. However, the path forward remains uncertain, with neither a return to Indiana nor a confirmed spot on the dance show currently locked in.

As theWNBA season progresses and free agency negotiations continue, Cunningham's enthusiasm for the television opportunity remains unmistakable. Yet, the practicalities of her professional career may ultimately determine when or if that ambition can become a reality. Whether she chooses to sign with a new cRew that might accommodate her schedule, extend her time in Indiana, or potentially step away from basketball to pursue entertainment full-time, her decision will reflect a careful balancing act between her established identity as a professional athlete and her emerging interest in a new form of performance art. For now, fans of both basketball and reality television can expect to watch how her career evolves, knowing that she is actively exploring all available avenues to build a diverse and fulfilling professional future.