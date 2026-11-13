Sophie Bille Brahe Marks 15 Years With an Ambitious Diamond Traceability Strategy

Sophie Bille Brahe marks 15 years with a five-year diamond traceability plan, B Corp certification, 25 percent U.S. growth and new high jewelry ambitions.

Share this article on Talk For Sophie Bille Brahe, diamonds have always held an almost otherworldly fascination. Now, the Danish jeweler wants to know more precisely where they come from.

As her namesake brand marks its 15th anniversary, Bille Brahe is launching a five-year diamond traceability strategy aimed at bringing greater transparency to its supply chain, extending sourcing documentation to smaller stones and, ultimately, tracking diamonds back to the mines. -based jewelry house, which recently achieved B Corp certification and is seeing growing momentum in the U.S., where business is up 25 percent year-over-year, according to chief executive officer Anne Sofie Møller.

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Bille Brahe’s work has long been defined by an intimate, almost poetic relationship with the precious gemstone and the commitment is deeply personal.

“Because of my love for diamonds, that’s why we’re pushing for this,” she told WWD. “Natural diamonds are magic. They are stars. ” The strategy is less a sudden shift for Bille Brahe than the culmination of years of work.

“We’ve been working for such a long time,” she said. “The work made it possible now. ” The company currently requires that diamonds exceeding 0.30 carats are accompanied by a Gemological Institute of America report and verified country-of-origin documentation. Within two years, the company aims to lower that threshold to 0.20 carats, eventually reaching 0.10 carats within five years.

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The road map also calls for mine-level traceability on bespoke creations in its initial phase, followed by broader implementation across the collections. The company plans to pilot the iTraceit platform and introduce digital product passports, giving customers greater visibility into their jewelry’s origins.

“For many years we’ve been asking the diamond suppliers that we wanted traceability, and they all said impossible,” Møller said. “We just kept on pushing and pushing and pushing. ” According to Møller, approximately half of the company’s diamonds originate in Botswana, with the remainder coming from South Africa and Canada.

The team is planning visits to cutting facilities in India and hopes to visit a diamond mine next year, part of an effort to better understand the journey of its stones. The challenge is particularly relevant for Bille Brahe, whose signature graduated compositions often incorporate smaller diamonds, which can be more difficult to trace through the industry’s complex supply chain. Interestingly, the initiative is not necessarily being driven by consumer demand.

“Not so much, if I can be honest,” Møller said when asked whether customers were increasingly questioning the origins of their diamonds. Inquiries are more common among American clients, she said, but the company believes educating customers is part of its responsibility. For Bille Brahe, the fascination lies in the natural wonder of diamonds, their rarity and permanence. That reverence informs not only how she designs with them, but also her growing commitment to understanding their origins.

That philosophy extends beyond the stones themselves. The company’s recent B Corp certification recognizes its performance in areas such as governance, employees, community and environmental impact. For Møller, the process has provided a framework to examine how the business operates, from supplier relationships to employee benefits. Among the initiatives are expanded parental leave policies for fathers and adoptive parents and annual volunteer days supporting organizations that assist vulnerable women.

Creating a supportive workplace has always been a priority for Bille Brahe, particularly as a female founder. She recalled wanting to build a company where an employee announcing a pregnancy would be met with congratulations rather than concerns about timing.

“It’s like, wow, congratulations, we’ll figure it out. See you next year,” she said. It’s an approach that reflects her belief that the people behind the business are as important as the objects it produces. Its Madison Avenue boutique, which opened in 2024, has helped establish a stronger foothold in the American market, where Bille Brahe sees considerable room for expansion.

“I think there’s a lot of potential,” she said, describing the brand’s presence in the U.S. as still relatively small. She is particularly drawn to the way Americans embrace jewelry as part of everyday life, while also using it to mark birthdays, anniversaries and other milestones. Møller said the company is exploring additional retail opportunities in key cities in the U.S. and Europe, although the pair remain deliberate about the pace of growth.

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High jewelry has also helped elevate the brand’s profile. Earlier this year, Bille Brahe introduced Tangerine Sky, her first full high jewelry collection, translating her familiar design language into more substantial creations built around exceptional diamonds. The launch was accompanied by a striking campaign photographed by Juergen Teller and Dovile Drizyte, an unconventional visual expression for a category often steeped in formality.

Bille Brahe admitted to feeling nervous ahead of the shoot, knowing Teller’s ability to reveal something deeply personal about his subjects.

“I feel like they have seen me completely who I am and seen how I do jewelry without us knowing each other very well,” she said of the images. The designer is already working on additional high jewelry pieces, potentially arriving in mid-2027, with plans to explore fancy-cut diamonds while keeping the work unmistakably her own.

Working with larger stones initially gave her pause, but she ultimately decided to approach the category with the same instinctive freedom that has defined her career.

“I just need to do like I normally do,” she recalled thinking. That independent streak has been present since the beginning, when Bille Brahe was essentially a one-woman operation, dreaming up jewelry with her young son on her lap. , she admitted that she doesn’t particularly like being the center of attention. The milestone, she said, was less a celebration of herself than of the team that helped build the business.

Nor is she inclined to spend much time looking backward. Even when something turns out beautifully, her instinct is to consider what she might do differently next time. It’s a focused restlessness that also informs the company’s future, where ambition is tempered by patience. For a designer who has built a business on her own terms, knowing how to grow without losing sight of what matters may be the most important ambition of all.

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