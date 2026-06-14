Sophia Grace Brownlee Pregnant with Third Child: 'No Regrets' About Being a Young Mother

Former child star Sophia Grace Brownlee, known for her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has announced that she is expecting her third child. The 22-year-old shared the news on her social media platforms on Sunday, June 14, alongside footage of her son River, 3, and daughter Athena, 18 months, holding ultrasound photos. Brownlee has no regrets about being a young mother and attributed her financial stability to her childhood fame and salary. She also opened up about the challenges she faced during her children's births.

Former child star Sophia Grace Brownlee , known for her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has announced that she is expecting her third child. The 22-year-old shared the news on her social media platforms on Sunday, June 14, alongside footage of her son River , 3, and daughter Athena , 18 months, holding ultrasound photos.

Brownlee also added relevant hashtags to her announcement, including 'Pregnant', 'Pregnancy', 'Mom of 3', and '3 Family Siblings'. Brownlee welcomed River in March 2023 and Athena in December 2024. Despite being a young mother, Brownlee has no regrets about her decision. In a podcast appearance in February, she reflected on her experiences, stating, 'I was quite young when I had River.

I was 19, which I do feel like is quite young... I don't regret, like, doing anything because I'm quite happy with where I am now.

' Brownlee also attributed her financial stability, due to her childhood fame and salary, as a contributing factor in her decision to have a family. However, she acknowledged that she would have struggled if she hadn't been in that situation. Brownlee also opened up about the challenges she faced during River's birth, describing it as 'one of the scariest times' in her life. Despite initially planning for a C-section, Brownlee successfully delivered Athena vaginally, a decision she was proud of





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Sophia Grace Brownlee Pregnancy Young Mother River Athena Ellen Degeneres Show

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