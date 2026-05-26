Sony XM6 vs AirPods vs Bose: A Comprehensive Comparison

In a detailed comparison of the Sony XM6, AirPods Pro 3, and Bose QC Ultra Earbuds, PC Magazine favored the Sony XM6 primarily due to its neutral, smooth-sounding tuning, and the Sound Connect app's ability to create a custom listening profile and switch between pre-set audio presets. The XM6 also wins codec support, which is an important feature for those who want a balanced sound with various formats.

Premium earbuds should deliver the type of sound quality that makes you feel like your $300 was well spent. They should also support advanced features like hi-res playback, and EQ customization.

Over the last few years, audio experts have gravitated toward Sony's WF-1000XM lineup, and for good reason. Wireless buds like the Sony XM6, AirPods Pro 3, and Bose QC Ultra Earbuds, were compared, with the AirPods being chosen as the best overall by PC Magazine.

However, they favored the XM6 for its neutral, smooth-sounding tuning. The Sony Sound Connect app allows you to choose from several audio presets or create a custom listening profile with the 10-band graphic EQ. The XM6 also wins codec support, supporting Sony's LDAC and LC3 formats in addition to AAC and SBC.

Furthermore, Sony's DSEE Extreme technology upscales MP3 files and other low-quality audio formats. They are also cheaper than the XM6 flagship earbuds. While supplies last, the XM5 earbuds are a great option for those looking to get a pair of XM6s, but want to save a few bucks





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Audio Earbuds Wireless Comparison Codec Support Cena Customization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

38 Amazon Memorial Day Tech Deals to Shop Before They Sell OutDid someone say AirPods for under $100?

Read more »

iOS 27 could make it far easier to manage your AirPodsApple may finally be preparing a long-overdue cleanup for the messy AirPods settings experience. And for users tired of digging through Bluetooth menus, the changes could feel surprisingly significant.

Read more »

Apple Is Reportedly Making AirPods Less Frustrating to ControlNo, not with an app.

Read more »

Bose QuietComfort Headphones Are Now Cheaper Than Used Pairs for Memorial Day, Even Over $200 Less Than AirPods MaxIf you want better audio from your headphones, this model is the perfect option.

Read more »