Sony World Photography Awards 2027: 20th Anniversary Brings New Categories and Open Entry

The Sony World Photography Awards celebrate 20 years with renamed competitions, two new categories (Animal Portraits and Histories), and removal of entry restrictions. Free entry for all photographers.

The Sony World Photography Awards are celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2027 with significant changes to the competition structure and new categories. In a statement, the World Photography Organization said: 'Now in our 20th year, the Awards represent two decades of celebrating photographers worldwide, and we're as committed as ever to continuing that legacy.

As always, the competition remains completely free to enter and is open to all photographers shooting on any device and at all stages of their careers. To mark the occasion, this year brings some meaningful changes. After 20 years, we've refreshed our competition names to better reflect what they're about.

' The former Open competition, where photographers could submit a single image in various thematic categories, has been renamed 'Single Image. ' Similarly, what was previously the Professional competition is now called 'Series,' reflecting the requirement to enter a cohesive body of five to ten photographs. Previously, photographers could only enter either the Open or Professional competition, but not both.

That restriction has been lifted for the 2027 edition, allowing participants to submit to both the Single Image and Series competitions simultaneously. However, the images entered in each competition must be different.

Additionally, photographers may not submit the same photo in both competitions. The 2027 awards also introduce two brand-new categories. In the Single Image competition, a new 'Animal Portraits' category invites photographers to submit their best portraits of animals, both domestic and wild. The organization explains: 'This category celebrates the beauty, personality, and spirit of animals through portraiture.

' This differs from the existing 'Natural World and Wildlife' category, which does not necessarily require animals to be the subject. In the Series competition, a new 'Histories' category encourages projects that engage directly with the past, including creative and mixed-media works. This category is inspired by series like Citlali Fabián's excellent project, which explores historical narratives through photography. The Student and Youth competitions will also return for 2027.

Top prizes for the 20th anniversary include up to $25,000 in cash, global exhibitions, a solo display at the annual Sony World Photography Awards London exhibition, and top-end Sony digital imaging equipment. The competition is entirely free to enter, and photographers do not need to use Sony-branded equipment. The entry deadlines are as follows: the Student competition closes on November 27, 2026; the first general deadline is January 5, 2027; and the final deadline is January 12, 2027.

Complete rules and regulations are available on the competition's website. The Sony World Photography Awards have a long history of discovering and promoting photographic talent from around the world. Since their inception in 2007, the awards have grown to become one of the most prestigious and accessible photography competitions globally. The decision to remove the restriction between Single Image and Series entries is seen as a move to give photographers more flexibility and encourage broader participation.

The new Animal Portraits category taps into the enduring popularity of animal photography, while the Histories category aims to highlight the role of photography in interpreting and preserving historical memory. The Student and Youth competitions, which focus on emerging talent, will continue with their dedicated categories and prizes. With a total prize pool exceeding $100,000 in value, the 20th anniversary edition promises to be a landmark event.

The annual London exhibition will showcase winning and shortlisted works, attracting thousands of visitors. The organization emphasizes that the competitions are open to everyone from amateurs to professionals, and that the use of any camera brand is welcome. The changes mark a new chapter for the awards, which have evolved over two decades to reflect the changing landscape of photography.

The World Photography Organization hopes that the new structure and categories will inspire a diverse range of entries and continue to elevate the art of photography worldwide. Photographers are encouraged to submit their work early to avoid last-minute technical issues





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Sony World Photography Awards 20Th Anniversary Photography Competition Animal Portraits Histories Category

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