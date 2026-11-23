Sony announces pre-orders for the new PS5 Prism Collection transparent controllers and console covers. Launching in February 2027, this nostalgic design returns with three distinct color options.

Sony has officially opened pre-orders for the PS5 Prism Collection, a new line of transparent hardware for the PlayStation 5 that brings a nostalgic aesthetic back to the console ecosystem. This launch allows gamers to secure the new transparent DualSense wireless controllers and matching console covers before the official release date in February 2027. The announcement marks a significant addition to the custom hardware market, catering to players who desire a unique visual identity for their gaming setups.

Nostalgic Design and Visual Appeal

Since the original PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, Sony has consistently expanded the visual options available to consumers through various special editions and colorways. The initial white-and-black model has been joined by numerous colorful DualSense controllers and custom console shells, allowing for extensive personalization. The Prism Collection taps into the retro trend of see-through electronics, a style popularized by devices like the 1990s Game Boy Color, offering a glimpse into the internal components of the hardware. This transparent aesthetic provides a distinct look that contrasts with the opaque designs seen in previous generations of gaming hardware.

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Prism Collection Design Options

The PS5 Prism Collection introduces three distinct transparent designs, each available for both the DualSense wireless controller and corresponding PS5 console covers. These options allow players to coordinate their controllers with the main console unit for a cohesive look. The collection complements previous releases such as the Hyperpop Collection, which featured Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue. It also stands alongside special editions inspired by exclusive titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ghost of Yōtei, which included expensive, themed consoles and matching controllers. This new wave of designs further diversifies the market for those seeking to reflect their personal style through their gaming equipment.

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Pricing and Pre-Order Details

Pre-orders for the Prism Collection will begin on November 10, 2026, giving consumers ample time to plan their purchases ahead of the February 2027 launch. American customers can place pre-orders directly through PlayStation Direct, with participating retailers also offering the products in selected locations. The pricing for the United States market indicates that the controllers are positioned at a premium price point, requiring approximately $80 for a single unit. Sony has noted that console covers will be exclusive to PlayStation Direct in regions where the service operates, although limited quantities may be distributed through select retailers in other areas. Consumers should be aware that specific launch dates and availability may vary depending on their region.

Market Impact and Consumer Response

The introduction of transparent hardware addresses a long-standing request from the PlayStation community for a design that evokes the aesthetics of earlier gaming eras. While the original PS5 was released in 2020 with an MSRP of $499 for the standard model and $399 for the digital edition, the custom hardware market has grown significantly since then. The Prism Collection represents Sony's continued commitment to offering diverse options for consumers who wish to customize their setups. Given the extensive lineup of previous designs, the delay in introducing transparent hardware is notable, but the response suggests a strong interest in this retro-inspired approach. This launch reinforces Sony's strategy of leveraging both new releases and nostalgic designs to maintain consumer engagement in the console accessory market.