Under 200 bucks for great ANC headphones.

Last-generation noise-cancelling headphones are still a great option for traveling or staying focused.is a tech journalist and commerce writer based out of Portland, Oregon. He’s contributed to sites like Digital Trends, Business Insider, and WIRED.

Back in my day, the only “Doorbuster” sales were at physical retail stores. But now, you can get ultra-low prices before Black Friday whether you want to shop in-store or online. One that stands out is the previous-generation, they’re still an excellent set of headphones.

Also read You can grab two months of Paramount Plus for just $2.99 for Black Friday

Their active noise cancellation effect is one of the best out there — competitive with the latest models from Bose and Apple — and the sound profile is tighter and more balanced than the older Sony headphones. There are some minor downsides, like a bulky case and all-plastic design, but those seem easier to overlook at this lower price point.

The newer Sony WH-1000XM6 improve the sound and noise cancellation, with quality of life upgrades not present in the XM5, like a folding design and more comfortable headband. However, they’re significantly more expensive, currently discounted to $348 during Black Friday (sit between the XM5 and XM6 in terms of price, and are a slightly updated version of the older XM4 model with its foldable design.

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Our reviewer John Higgins thinks the XM4C’s noise cancellation lags behind, so I’d opt for the XM5 over them, especially at the sale price.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleThe wait begins for GTA VI on PC. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleAmazon’s last-gen Kindle Paperwhite hasn’t been this cheap since June