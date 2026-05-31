Sony's Weird and Wonderful Consumer Tech

Sony has a long history of creating innovative and often bizarre consumer electronics products. From the Sony Rolly to the Aibo robot dog, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible with technology. In this article, we'll take a look at some of the weirdest and most wonderful products Sony has released over the years.

It's hard to believe that a rice cooker company with no foothold in the tech industry back when it was founded has grown to become one of the biggest players in the realm of consumer electronics .

From the amazing lineup of consoles, to the numerous TVs, speakers, and phones released by this company, Sony has made an indelible mark on the industry that becomes more pronounced with each new product it releases. The products released by this company are for the most part practical and go on to receive rave reviews and massive sales across the board.

However, this isn't an absolute truth - there are moments when Sony has greenlit the development of release and gadgets that comfortably fall into the weird category. A lack of practical use, over-the-top designs, and an overt reliance on gimmicks meant these products became some of Sony's oddest consumer tech ever made. Sony didn't stop itself from throwing its hat in the ring of weird speakers, either.

In 2008, it released the Sony Rolly - a cute, robotic speaker that could move around, light up, and even dance to the tune of your favorite music. The five-hour battery life wasn't anything to write home about, and the lack of a headphone jack could also be an annoyance for some.

It was clear that Sony was going all in on the gimmick here, with motion sensors letting you switch between tracks or control the volume by moving the speaker itself. With the Self Motion Function, the Rolly analyzed the music in its internal memory and automatically decided the best motion to accompany these tunes. Auto Motion Function used the Motion Editor application on your PC to create better, more sophisticated motion controls to go with your favorite tunes.

Finally, the Custom Motion Function lets you use the Motion Editor to manually govern the movement of this quirky speaker for every song in its storage. The Sony eMarker was another fascinatingly weird piece of tech that let users identify songs that played on their favorite radio stations.

It was a $20 USB keychain attachment with a button you could press when you heard a catchy song on the radio, letting you store up to 10 eMarks - basically, bookmarks that saved the time and date. This was conveyed by the small LCD panel on this device. Once you'd made all the eMarks you need, it was time for Sony's amazing partnership with Broadcast Data Systems (BDS) to work its magic.

This organization could track the music of over 1,000 stations all over the United States, with the timestamp on the eMarker being used as a reference point to bring up a list of all songs playing on these radio stations. This was achieved courtesy of a nifty Flash app, which also generated a link to let you purchase a CD of a song you'd triangulated.

It was most definitely a time-consuming process - this app took anywhere from just 10 minutes to an entire day to generate these results. However, given the tech limitations of the time, the eMarker was far ahead of its time. Sony has been developing a robot dog for commercial use since 1999, and they produced 5,000 of these robots - called Aibo - which were priced at around $3,000.

Despite selling only 2,000 of these units in the United States, Sony kept the product alive until 2006, ultimately selling 150,000 Aibos during that period. After a lengthy hiatus, this robot pooch was brought back in 2018 and hasn't stopped since. The current iteration of Aibo is the most advanced version by quite some margin. The Aibo v8.00 software update added different noises that this robot will generate based on the toy it's playing with.

The My Aibo app that comes with this robot dog has, among other things, a better UI than before, along with Aibo Memories, which can use generative AI to create content based on the audio recordings of any play sessions you've enjoyed with the robot. There's even a special Party mode on the app that lets you show off the aibo and its various tricks in a social setting!

Given how advanced the Aibo has become since its early interaction, it's a shame that another Sony robot didn't receive the same care. Sony's foray into the world of robots and consumer electronics has been nothing short of fascinating, and it's clear that the company is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with technology. As the industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see what other innovative products Sony has in store for us.





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